VIDEO: Abbotsford fire crews tear down house fire amid wind storm

Crews responded to reports shortly after 9:30 p.m., with fast-moving flames threatening nearby homes.

In the midst of last night’s wind storm, Abbotsford fire crews quickly extinguished a house fire which threatened to spread to nearby homes.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Jan. 3, firefighters responded to reports of a fire located at the corner of Cordova Avenue and Catalina Crescent.

Abbotsford police mounted a wide perimeter around the property as fire crews worked to bring down the blaze.

An Abbotsford News raider on the scene said the fire appeared to have started on the back deck of the property and all residents had been safely evacuated.

