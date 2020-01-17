advertisement

An attempted robbery at an Abbotsford bank ATM was destroyed after a woman stood on the ground against a man with a knife.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said that shortly before 6pm Thursday, a man pursued a woman who intended to deposit a check on a bank in the 3300 block of South Fraser Way.

The man claimed he had a knife and demanded money, and the woman told him there were none, Zog said.

“He said if she didn’t give him the bag, he would stab her,” Zogu said. “She said, ‘I’m not giving you my bag. ‘ “

Naked after looking at the bank’s cameras, the culprit left running on Fraser’s South Road.

“At 5:56 a.m., police officers saw a man walking down the street wearing dark clothes and a balaclava, so they stopped him.”

He did not resist arrest, according to Zog.

Scott Kuebeck, 32, is now charged with robbery, masking his face with intent to commit a felony and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Kuebeck was previously charged with 13 counts of robbery in 2017 and pleaded guilty to nine of them – six in Chilliwack and three in Abbotsford. He was sentenced in provincial court to four years in prison.

Crown’s lawyer at the time, Christopher McPherson, said Kuebeck owed him a huge drug debt from his heroin addiction and people were behind him to pay.

At the end of 2018, Judge Jill Rounthwaite said, although Kuebeck’s crimes had caused considerable psychological damage, his efforts to turn his life in prison were commendable. Rounthwaite gave him three years of credit for time spent.

There was another attempted robbery – by another man claiming to have a knife – which happened at a bank in the same section of South Fraser Way on Wednesday. At this time it is unknown if the crimes are related.

