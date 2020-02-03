advertisement

Give me! Give me! Give me!

Yes, we have had so many false dawn and empty promises, but it seems that the wheels are finally moving in relation to the new music from ABBA.

Who knows? Maybe the money is right, money, money this time? Maybe the pop icons thought that now was the perfect time to answer fans’ questions?

Does your mother know this news? Ok, we stop. We don’t want this to be our Waterloo moment.

With that in mind, feel free to tell her that ABBA’s Benny Andersson said the group hopes to release new music later this year.

As you can see in the clip below, Andersson was recently asked when the band would release new music, which he said: “They are coming this year. I suspect after the summer. But I can only guess because I’m not really sure. But I would believe it. “

He adds, “You shouldn’t promise anything, but if I made my own decision it would be September,” before saying, “I can’t make this decision on my own. But that’s what we’re striving for.”

After almost 40 years – a breakup where there were frequent rumors of reunion and new music on the horizon – the band seems to be back together.

You can watch the clip below, but this is not the first time that members of the band have been talking about releasing new music.

In an earlier interview with Ekstra Bladettabloid (via Variety) Björn Ulvaeus said that at least one of the new songs – “I still have faith in you” and “Don’t get ready” – will be released in September or October of 2020.

A year ago, ABBA announced that they had recorded the new songs for a virtual ABBA experience in collaboration with the American idol creator Simon Fuller.

Ulvaeus told Ekstra Bladettabloid from Denmark that “it takes an extremely long time” to make a video with the group members’ avatars.

Benny Andersson previously said legal complications would have delayed the release of the tracks, but after almost four decades, the countdown is on.

