An abandoned Peak District pub must be demolished to make way for a new hotel.

The plan to dismantle the Rising Sun pub in Bamford and build a 60-bed hotel in its place has finally received the green light, reports Business Live.

GIGI Developments has received the green light from the Peak District National Park Authority to demolish the pub, which has been empty and abandoned since it closed nearly three years ago.

Plans to regenerate the site have been under consideration for some time. Initially, GIGI submitted plans for a 78-room hotel, which included a 150-seat restaurant and outdoor seating.

But the proposals were rejected by the park administration planning committee due to the size of the development.

However, following comments from committee members, several design changes have been made and a revised scheme has now been approved.

Artist’s impression of the new 60-bed hotel

(Image: Peak Architects)

The successful planning request was submitted by Peak Architects, which has offices in Hope Valley and Sheffield, with ID Planning.

According to Peak Architects, the design of the hotel will offer a building sensitive to its environment, made from traditional local materials.

Chris Green of GIGI Developments said, “We are delighted to have received planning approval for this new development.

“Our team has worked hard to design a program that is adapted to its environment, but which will provide new hotel rooms that are essential in the Peak District, creating jobs and stimulating the local economy.

“With visitors staying on average spending five times more than day visitors, it is essential to clearly encourage overnight stays for the future of the Peak District.

“Above all, new modern facilities like this one also improve accessibility to the Peak District by providing accommodation for all ages and interests, including the elderly and people with disabilities or mobility issues.”

According to GIGI Developments, the three or four star hotel is intended for visitors to the Peak District and is managed by an independent operator, specialized in the outdoor / leisure market.

