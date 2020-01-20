advertisement

It didn’t take long for the dust to settle after Golden Globes, as the following weekend (January 11th and 12th) offered Hollywood’s Oscar hopefuls more chances to pick up a few more trophies.

Surprisingly, there was also a lot of nerve at AARP The Magazine’s 19th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards, where most award winners were pretty sure they were winners. This gala, which was conceived for the more than 50 spectators, will be broadcast this evening on “Great Performances” at 6/5 am on PBS, after it actually took place on January 11th.

advertisement

Annette Bening was honored with a career award when her husband Warren Beatty cheered her on and Tony Danza acted as a lively and fun host for the evening.

Adam Sandler, who was recognized as the best actor, came early to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where he and his wife sat with Pedro Almodovar and dined on Caprese salad and filet mignon with the rest of the ballroom. But his nervousness showed up during the night, as he told TheWrap. “I’m not used to being in the same room with people like De Niro,” he admitted. “And tomorrow night I’m even more nervous about the Critics Choice Awards.” He was the figurehead for restless leg syndrome, especially when his buddy Conan O’Brien showed up a little late, but in time to give Sandler his prize for his work in “Uncut Gems”.

“Sit down!” Roared O’Brien Sandler as he jumped the gun and ran to the stage before they even showed his acting clips. There was a lot of shouting and ripping, but when Sandler finally accepted his AARP award, he was humble. “I’m just a comedian who can’t act,” said the 53-year-old.

Some of the winners reached the age of 50 in 2019, with Noah Baumbach, director of Marriage Story, leading the pack. When he accepted his award for best screenwriter, he joked: “I thank the AARP for finally admitting me to the club. I’ve tried for years to get involved. ”He made a more ironic joke about his drama. The focus is on a divorce that seems to come very close to his own experience:“ I want to thank all divorced parents – Adams (driver) parents, Scarletts ( Johansson) divorced parents, Lauras (Dern) divorced parents, my divorced parents, our step-parents and all of our ex-husbands and ex-wives. “

Renee Zellweger, winner of the best actress, also welcomed the big 5: 0 and informed the audience that other award winners such as Best Film and Best Director Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) together with his stars Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel, Best Supporting, were present Actress Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) and Kasi Lemmons (“Harriet”) say: “I’m 50 now and I kind of like it!” I don’t feel like we’re getting older, I feel like we win. “

The next evening, too, there were plenty of winners when the Critics Choice Awards took over the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and were broadcast live on the CW when the group presented their 25th annual awards for the best in film and television in 2019. The Organization Today there are 400 (it started with 40 film critics) and it is traditionally a strong barometer for Oscar’s decisions.

Zellweger triumphed again at the CCAs, but while Sander got his nerves on the show, it was Joaquin Phoenix who took home the crystal statue of the best actor. It was Phoenix who made the CCA eat a plant-based meal and personally contact Joey Berlin, the organization’s founder and president, to bring about the symbolic environmental shift.

Seth Meyers, who was introduced to the best supporting actress, Laura Dern, was not so impressed with the dishes from Kohala Brands (The Counter, Baja Fresh, Pinkberry and Cold Stone Creamery). “Did we enjoy our vegan food?” He asked with a laugh. “It’s good that the food critics aren’t here tonight!”

Most nominees and winners packed the elegant space as Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel and Al Pacino sat in front and took home the award for best film company, while Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig and Florence Pugh made the A-List tables look breathtakingly glamorous.

Eddie Murphy received a lifetime achievement award. The TV favorite “Fleabag” continued his system to win any prize for which he was nominated. and the surprises of the night were twofold. At first, Sam Mendes (“1917”) and Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) played for the best director – only the draw surprised, since both films were considered to be the frontrunners. The biggest surprise came when Quentin Tarantino won the Best Picture Award for Once Upon a Time. , , in Hollywood ”, and the collection of Hollywood’s best

And when Monday came with the announcement of the Oscar nominations, the Critics Choice Association once again proved its certainty because all nine Oscar nominations for the best picture reflected the same nine nominations that were nominated by the CCA. Does this mean that “Once Upon a Time” will triumph on February 9?

“This year you can only guess,” said Joey Berlin amused on Sunday. “This is a great year for films.”

advertisement