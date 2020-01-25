advertisement

INGLEWOOD – No other way to put it: Aaron Pico is back.

The native Whittier-American shook the knockout losses from two consecutive games and scored a stunning knockout against Daniel Carey in the second round at The Forum at Bellator 238 on Saturday evening.

Pico (5-3) threw a kick forward that caught Carey’s attention and caused him to drop his hands. Pick followed with a massive left, partly wrist and partly forearm that connected to Carey’s jaw and neck. It was no longer light for Carey when Pico caught up with a hammer fist before referee Michael Beltran could step in.

The 23-year-old Pico dominated the first round. He prevailed halfway with Carey (7: 4) and dropped punches and elbows.

The one-time hot commodity, which took seven months to improve his skills at Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, followed the design of his coaches, who had preached patience for the overzealous talent who was a junior national gold glove champion and world-class wrestler.

