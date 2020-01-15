advertisement

Vanderbilt Basketball’s Aaron Nesmith put together one of the most impressive works in college basketball this season before a foot stress fracture ended his tenure.

A common remark from people who first met Aaron Nesmith of Vanderbilt Basketball is, “Well, this name is better, it’s good,” and refers to the fact that his last name is the last name of basketball maker James Naismith is very similar. It’s hard to live up to that first impression, but Nesmith seems to have done just that all his life.

It was a sought-after commodity throughout high school. This is supported by its high 4-star rating and the 64th recruitment ranking. He was also named Gatorade Player of the Year in South Carolina by none other than Zion Williamson. After the 6-foot, 6, 213-pound wing joined the recruiting class in Vanderbilt Basketball’s history, it only continued to improve.

advertisement

The development in Nesmith’s first year was one of the few bright spots for an otherwise miserable Vanderbilt basketball season 2018-19. Despite an injury to star recruit Darius Garland and a poor 9-23 record, Nesmith gave fans reason to get excited about next year.

Nesmiths 2018-19

Improvement was the goal for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2019-20. So far they have seen exactly that; You’re already one win away after winning 8-7 last season. Much of this early improvement can be attributed to Nesmith, who had emerged as the key building block for the team this year.

Nesmiths 2019-20

Nesmith had intensified his game almost unimaginably this season. His historic rise should be a record, but a recent foot tension fracture (he was excluded for the first time against the Texas A&M match on January 11) has likely shortened his season – and unfortunately his college career as well.

It is very unfortunate for Vanderbilt. lose their best player for the second season in a row. It’s also (obviously) unfortunate for Nesmith, who has put together one of the better individual seasons in college basketball this year.

It’s even more unfortunate considering how calm his great season was. No player has mimicked its output since the “other” Naismith invented the sport. He had been an excellent runaway before being injured. The fact that he was never the national conversation is a mistake. Here’s a look at how great Nesmith played (which will hopefully clear up the narrative around his name); starting with its historical shooting ability.

advertisement