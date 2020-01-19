advertisement

Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer has accused Netflix producers of “directly bringing to light” the recently released documentaries about true crime.

Born in Connecticuter, was a high school soccer player and continued to play for the New England Patriots. In June 2013, however, he was arrested and charged with murdering the semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. The following year, he was charged with two murders related to a drive-by shooting in 2012.

advertisement

Hernandez was convicted of murdering Lloyd in April 2015 and sentenced to life without parole.

Baez represented Hernandez on the separate charges of double murder and worked with him on his appeal for the murder of Lloyd. The NFL star was acquitted of the double murder in 2017, but five days after the verdict, Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell.

In Killer Inside: Aaron Hernandez’s mind mentions that Baez was famous for Casey Anthony, a woman who was accused of killing her daughter. Anthony was acquitted and the result made many think Baez would achieve the same result for Hernandez.

Although Baez was in the documentary, he went to Instagram to say he didn’t care what the series had to say about his former customers.

I’m not worried about what any silly documentary has to say about Aaron. I knew him, they didn’t know him and although he was far from perfect, they are not even close to the truth.

People have no idea how documentaries are made, the truth is usually found on the floor of the editing room. These producers lied to me directly, so I don’t expect their money-making system to be much better.

Baez also struck back an article written by an executive producer on the Netflix show speculating that lawyer Hernandez could not have been successful in appealing for Lloyd’s murder.

The producer Dan Wetzel argued that there was too much evidence against Hernandez, but Baez disagreed.

I think there was an excellent chance that he could have won the Odín Lloyd trial. 4 boys go into a pit and 3 come out and you assume it was the NFL star who had everything to lose and not the other two with criminal records? There was no indication of who pulled the trigger.

The Netflix series sparked a lot of discussion on social media and reached the coveted 100% with Rotten Tomatoes.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is now available on Netflix.

advertisement