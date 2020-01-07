advertisement

The new three-part documentary series “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” examines the notorious case of NFL star and former New England patriot, Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of murder in 2015.

The Netflix documentary, directed by Geno McDermott, contains material from the courtroom, interviews with former teammates from Hernandez, and even some private phone calls from Hernandez from the prison.

“Nobody allegedly murdered two people and then played as a professional athlete for a whole season,” says a new trailer for the series.

Hernandez was convicted of murdering Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional with his sister, and acquitted of two men from the Boston area. Hernandez was found dead in April 2017, just a few days after his acquittal.

Before his death, his public trial revealed dark secrets about his often abusive upbringing, fascination with gang life, and other keys to his violent behavior.

“Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” is produced by Angus Wall, Christina Douglas, Dan Wetzel, Kevin Armstrong, Shawn De Clair, Jon Wertheim and McDermott. The series premiered on Netflix on January 15.

Check out the first full trailer.

12 Super Bowl commercials that sparked outrage (videos)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugXAl0mQcjI (/ embed) GODADDY (2015) In the ad, a puppy falls off a truck and finds the way home encouragingly. The apparently sweet commercial shocked the audience when the owner then sold the puppy. There was an outrage that forced GoDaddy and the advertising agency Barton F. Graf to redesign the spot dog-free.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oooij6sQYgI (/ embed) SNICKERS (2007) After two men accidentally kissed each other, they had to do something “male” for the Mars candy bar at this point. The anti-defamation league for gays and lesbians said the ad was homophobic and a few years later, Ad Age had voted it the second worst Super Bowl ad ever.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F77RBUBlZ80 (/ embed) NATIONSWIDE’S “BOY” (2015) This advertisement shows the unreal life of a boy who never grew up after an accident. The spot sparked an online debate about the inappropriateness of insurance sales due to tragedy. Nationwide’s chief marketing officer left the company three months later and the insurer skipped the Super Bowl the following year.

ONLY FEET (1999)

This was considered one of the largest “oops” commercials ever. On site, a group of men chase a Kenyan barefoot runner to force shoes on him. After the complainants had pointed out the apparent racism of the advertisement, the customer sued the advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi. The next year, Just for Feet went bankrupt.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1X18q8j9P6M (/ embed) Anti-drug PSA (2002) This commercial ran shortly after the September 11 attacks and uses the excuse common to narcotics to suggest a link between drug money and terrorism.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVkFT2yjk0A (/ embed) GROUPON (2011) The main role of Timothy Hutton is initially about the crisis in Tibet, but Groupon is unlucky with a deal that offers $ 30 Tibetan food for $ 15 in a Chicago restaurant. The “Save the Money” slogan sparked widespread outrage on Twitter.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_o0Kn2QI6d0 (/ embed) FEDEX (2008) This “Wizard of Oz” inspired commercial was banned because it is intended to encourage viewers to annoy substances.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw7qX1TpdNQ (/ embed) TIM TEBOW FOR FOCUS ON THE FAMILY (2010) The NFL star and his mother played the leading role in this advertisement, which discouraged abortion and angered many people about the lifelike message of the commercial.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwe-5X1WX2I (/ embed) SKETCHERS DOG RACING (2012) This job for the shoemaker outraged animal lovers and has been accused of promoting abuse to promote dog racing. More than 100,000 people have signed a petition to get the ad out of the Super Bowl, but it has not been broadcast in any way.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inB4uInnf4U (/ embed) SALESGENIE (2008) Racism was the charge at SalesGenie for this ad, with two animated pandas working in a bamboo furniture store and wearing hyperbolized Chinese accents. It was pulled out of the air waves after the Super Bowl.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FhjgxjAJxU (/ embed) HOLIDAY INN (1999) Holiday Inn was the first to be targeted by transgender advocates when it released this ad, which compared $ 1 billion in hotel upgrades to gender reassignment surgery. The ad was cut shortly after the Super Bowl.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPo2B-vjZ28 (/ embed) 84 LUMBER (2017) Just a few weeks after President Trump took office, 84 Lumber made an advertisement depicting a group of Latin American migrants on a trip to America before facing an imposing border wall. Fox deemed the ad’s conclusion to be “too controversial” and sent an edited 90-second, pin-free version that referred people to a website to view the full version.

Animal abuse, racism, anti-gay feeling – they are no longer just for soccer players!

