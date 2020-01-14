advertisement

SACRAMENTO, California – Aaron Gordon scored a three-point game 1.1 seconds before the end, and the Orlando Magic prevailed against the Sacramento Kings 114-112 on Monday night.

Gordon ended his return to the Orlando lineup with 19 points and nine rebounds after missing a tight calf game. Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and Evan Fournier scored 25 points.

De’Aaron Fox had 31 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Sacramento. Nemanja Bjelica achieved a career highlight with 34 points and eight 3-pointers.

Fox put the kings in the lead with a three-point game with a 15-second lead 112-11. After a hiatus, Orlando Fournier passed the ball, which fired a shot on the right elbow before moving on to Gordon.

Against a double team and with his back to the basket, Gordon turned the ball up and down. He was fouled by Cory Joseph and then scored the free throw to give Magic the fifth win in seven games.

Fournier struggled with his shot all night, but went 12 for 12 on free throws. Orlando was off the line 25 for 30 while Sacramento was 10 out of 11.

Vucevic and Fournier each had 15 points in the first half to equalize Bjelica’s 22 before the break. Orlando led by eight points after the first quarter and was 65:52 ahead at halftime.

The magic was higher at 10 a.m. in the middle of the third run, but got cold as the Kings heated up.

Marvin Bagley III scored eight goals in a row, Buddy Hield made a 3-pointer, and Trevor Ariza followed with a layup to reduce the Orlando lead to 86-85.

TIP-INS

Magic: D.J. Augustin had six points after Friday’s loss to Phoenix for a left knee bruise. It was the first game Augustin missed this season. … Vucevic had a double-double before half-time.

Kings: Bjelica made his first four shots and was 8 out of 9 with a built-in 3-pointer at the end of the second quarter. … Richaun Holmes (right shoulder) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle) were stretched out.

NEXT

Magic: Play the Lakers against the teams in Los Angeles on Wednesday in the first half of a duel. Orlando lost to the Lakers in December.

Kings: Host the Mavericks on Wednesday. Sacramento won all three games against Dallas last season and hit the Mavericks on the road earlier this season.

