Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic is an aspiring star in the NBA. And with increasing reputation, the name of the little-known sneaker brand that he now wears should rise: 361 degrees.

The baller laced a pair of basketball sneakers from the Chinese performance brand 361 Degrees on February 1 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, when the Magic faced the Miami Heat. The look was mostly blue with white hits and included the brand’s Quikfoam cushioning technology (an innovation the label has used for its running and training shoes for years).

Even though Gordon wore the 361 Degrees shoes on the court, the brand can’t buy a basketball product on its website. Before wearing 361 degrees, the Magic Star wore Nike (most recently he laced the Kyrie 6 on January 27th against the heat).

While news of sneaker deals is generally widespread, Gordon’s 361 degree deal seems to have been tacitly signed in December, and few stores report it. (Emails to the FN brand to confirm the deal were not immediately returned.)

Aaron Gordon on the field on February 1st with 361 degree sneakers.

CREDIT: AP Photo / John Raoux

FN created a profile of 361 degrees in May 2016, when the label began to move in with the specialist retail channel, with the goal of opening more than 200 business accounts by the end of the year and achieving a stronger e-commerce presence.

Though Gordon is the new star wearing 361 degrees, he’s not the only one who has ever laced up the brand’s shoes on the pitch. NBA champion Kevin Love wore the label’s sneakers from 2013 to 2015 when he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 361 degree sneakers in 2015.

CREDIT: AP Photo / Chuck Burton

Kevin Love wears 361 degree sneakers in 2013.

CREDIT: AP Photo / Eric Gay

