Scranton, Pa. – The turmoil in the Middle East is likely to directly affect our daily lives here in Northeast and Central PA.

Analysts say that people should prepare for some pump pain.

At the Sheetz gas station in Scranton, the price for a normal gallon of gas is just a cent less than $ 3.

AAA says this is a jump compared to last week when the average price for the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton area was $ 2.79.

“It’s crazy. It was maybe just $ 2.59 two weeks ago and now we’re at three dollars?” Said Frank Rizzo of Scranton. “That’s like extortion.”

Now, in light of the US air raid on Iran and the President’s promise to send thousands of troops to the Middle East, AAA says gas prices can rise as crude oil prices rise after the attack.

“What most motorists don’t realize is that a gallon of gasoline consists of more than 50% crude oil, that’s why the price of gas is so closely linked to the price of crude oil,” said Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

That is a concern for deliveryman Bretagne Pienkowski who has to pay to refuel her car while she is working.

“It would be harder because I put more gas in my car than it is worth taking the delivery,” said Penkowski, who drives to Good Fellas Pizza in the hillside of town. “I just put $ 13 in my tank and I don’t know if it is even filled.”

AAA says it’s just too early to know how much impact the conflict in Iran will have on the oil industry; just be prepared to see the prices at the pump rise.

Miguel Cintron drives an hour and a half to see his daughter.

“It now costs me about $ 30 in return to catch my daughter,” Cintron said. “So yes, it only costs me a visit.”

“It affects many people, from traveling, commuting, back and forth,” said Danny Sierra of Scranton. “So it’s going to cost everyone money and have to hand out more, so they have to live on other places, so it’s a big effect.”

If gas prices rise, AAA has a few suggestions for reducing gas consumption: remove unnecessary items from your car. Try not to accelerate, higher speeds use more fuel and perform a one-time run for all groceries instead of returning home between each store.

