advertisement

Your idea of ​​the typical YouTuber can be anything from a Twitch streamer who shares video clips from game streams to beauty bloggers, influencers and all sorts of other loud, brash personalities – with the kind of person focused on entertaining people and gathering millions of followers. And then there is Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast. A completely different kind of YouTube presence that is not so much known for its personality or its antics, but for … its philanthropy? That’s right, this man likes to give things away, and yes, on one level the giveaways work very much like attention stunts. But take his latest video, which you can watch above.

MrBeast posted it over the weekend and on Monday afternoon it already had nearly 14 million views on YouTube. The essence: he gives his credit card to random people. Tells them that they can buy what they want, they just have to stay below the card limit or they have to give everything back (surprise, though: the card has no limit). What follows is an interesting social experiment that unfolds in real time. And the video contains nothing but random, ordinary people giving credit to buy what they want to make them happy.

Would your first instinct be to go crazy and buy as much as possible? Nobody really does that. In terms of quantity or costs. It is interesting to look at most of the people he gives the card, to ask a little carefully, maybe I buy this, no I have to put it back, maybe instead.

advertisement

I gave my credit card to random people and let them buy what they wanted! Go have a look 🤪

– MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) 1 February 2020

Some stories are really moving. Each time the person takes his purchases to the cashier in different stores and in fact crosses his fingers, hoping that the swept card has been approved and that he has remained below the card limit (although they do not realize that there is no card) is). A man who receives the card basically says: let’s go to the jeweler. But he is not trying to collect a pile of gems and Christmas balls for himself. He uses this insane possibility of free money, in the form of a YouTuber’s credit card, to decide that he wants to buy something nice for his sick mother.

There are some funny tweets about the video, including many people begging MrBeast to try their credit card and others wondering where he will appear next time. Do yourself a favor and watch the video above if you need a lot of feel-good content for your Monday.

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

. (TagsToTranslate) youtube

advertisement