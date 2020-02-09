advertisement

A man was seriously injured in the head when he was hit with a bottle in a Chesterfield nightclub at a party.

Derbyshire police were called to Vibe on Holywell Street at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to deal with the incident.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Derbyshire police officers arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the alleged assault and he is currently in detention.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Derbyshire police via the social media below or by calling 101, citing the reference number 20 * 074751.

• Facebook – send a private message to / DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter – direct message to the contact center on @DerPolContact

• Website – fill out the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. All calls to Crimestoppers are treated confidentially.

