advertisement

Met Éireann has warned the whole country about snow and ice.

Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for the whole country on Monday evening.

The warning was issued on Monday evening at 9:00 p.m. and will remain in effect on Monday from 10:00 p.m. until Tuesday noon.

Met Éireann also warned of dangerous conditions in places overnight and Tuesday mornings due to thick snow and ice.

advertisement

Further snow showers are expected, which will be strongest in the southwest, west and north.

On Tuesday morning, there will be icy tracks on untreated surfaces and there will be snow that could prove dangerous for the drivers.

Minimum temperatures of -2 to 2 degrees can be expected overnight.

Status Yellow snow / ice warning for Ireland.

Valid from Monday to Tuesday, 10:00 p.m., to Tuesday, 12:00 p.m.

– Meeting with Éireann (@MetEireann) on January 27, 2020

This news comes after Knock Airport shared a video on Monday night about the snow conditions that affected their flight schedule.

The current situation at the airport as heavy snowfall affected our flight schedule this afternoon. Our operations team is working on clearing the slopes, but the current conditions and persistent heavy snowfall are a challenge for #snowfall pic.twitter.com/y7TrhyGCIx

– Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) January 27, 2020

More information can be found on the Met Éireann website here.

advertisement