It’s an infamous intersection that really puts Wack in Chilliwack on people in the mix.

Resident Rob Iezzi has released his long-awaited annual recap video, A Look Back in 2019.

“Another year goes by in this crazy little corner that I call home in Chilliwack, B.C.,” Iezzi wrote when posting the video on Youtube on December 27th.

It’s a compilation of the best clips and shananigans from Iezzi’s 24/7 surveillance, with lots of action taking place at the corner of Reece Avenue and Williams Street.

Car crashes, arson, cat fights, police motorcycle wagons, strange dances and wildlife are all part of it.

Comments left by viewers are also fun:

“This is a whole trio for a road,” one viewer posted.

“The most awaited year on the online review show,” offered another.

“Thanks for the vid, as a long time viewer I feel that the locals and the cats are getting wilder.”

And in the end: “As always Rob, you make my day with these videos.

“Really looking forward to seeing more kidnapped kids, adults, birds, drunk cars, dumb cops, cats, nice looking estates this time around, you’ve never seen squirrels before you both, Lmao with a guy in a horse? Yes, raccoons are back. “

