advertisement

GREENBURGH, NY. – Marcus Morris spoke hard in the pre-season when the New York Knicks gave up their annual boast that things would change.

He spoke quietly Friday and apologized for being out of place the other night the Knicks are embarrassed in the square and in the locker room.

advertisement

Exactly a year after trading Kristaps Porzingis, it’s the same old basketball story in New York, nothing more than a stop for superstars in the off-season and the place where there’s little success in the regular season.

The last low was Wednesday when the Memphis Grizzlies scored a 127-106 win in a last-minute argument when New York’s Elfrid Payton hit Jae Crowder while trying to shoot. The team! “Sell the team!” With owner James Dolan sitting in his base.

After that, it got worse when Payton said that he would do the same thing again and ridiculed Morris Crowder for playing with “female tendencies”.

Morris apologized after the game on Twitter and did so again after training on Friday.

“My comments were unnecessary and I didn’t even think about them when I spoke,” he said in a short statement without asking any questions.

“We have referees, trainers. I am a big, big supporter of the WNBA, I have a relationship with a few female players in the WNBA and I apologize deeply for insulting them. “

Payton has been banned by the NBA and will miss against Indiana on Saturday. Morris was fined $ 35,000 for his actions during the fight and his comments afterwards.

They were two of the veterans who signed the Knicks in the summer, and Morris promised the team would play tough after a 17-65 final last season. But pushing a player while he was in the air wasn’t what the striker had in mind, and it wasn’t a 13-36 record for which the Knicks were last bound in the Eastern Conference.

According to Knicks, Porzingis’ trade with Dallas could be the springboard for a transformation. The deal for the former all-star cleared enough wages to sign two top players, and brought two future first-round picks and a promising prospect to security guard Dennis Smith Jr. Dolan, who did a radio interview last spring Denounced the potential of the Knicks. All the team heard was that there would be a successful off-season.

But the Knicks missed Zion Williamson in the draft before Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving chose Brooklyn before New York and left New York to put together a class in which only Morris and Julius Randle consistently participated. Smith was a massive disappointment this season, unable to take out Payton as a starter and not even outperforming Frank Ntilikina, who had a blow in the top 10 of the 2017 draft and none of them scored an average of 6 points in his three seasons.

So the Knicks are in a difficult situation, which will go on sale next Thursday. You might try to get some veterans moving and leave the game time to their young players, but they have learned in recent free agency failures that they need to win some games and make progress to be hopeful of attracting franchise talent.

Team President Steve Mills, who has not spoken to reporters, is unlikely to hold an unusual press conference to express his disappointment at the November 10 loss to Cleveland.

That left the speaking duties for interim coach Mike Miller, who took over David Fizdale after a 4:18 start. Miller believes things are positive despite the desolation, such as his defense of Payton on Friday.

“We have people who are passionate,” he said. “They love the game and the knicks. I think they feel the importance of playing in Madison Square Garden and the whole thing is that they are passionate. Sometimes that passion comes out and we focus on how we can turn this passion into positive for 48 minutes.

“And that’s probably what every team in the league does.”

As always, most do better than the Knicks.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement