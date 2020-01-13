advertisement

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” – the story of a young, displaced teacher who travels to Bhutan and receives his own life lessons from the cheerful and friendly locals (including a yak) – won the audience award for the best story at Das Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) was announced on Sunday.

“Gay Chorus Deep South” – a documentary based on the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, in which the group takes a high-risk tour of Deep South to spread a message of tolerance – was awarded the audience award for the best documentary.

Parasite screenwriters Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won won the FIPRESCI Prize for the international screenplay for their story about two Korean families – a rich and a poor – whose lives overlap in unexpected ways.

Bartosz Bielenia from “Corpus Christi” and Helena Zengel from “System Crasher” received the highest award among the acting awards.

The jury’s prize categories included the FIPRESCI award for films as part of the International Feature Film Oscar Submissions program. New Voices New Visions Award for unique views of first and second directors; Best documentary film award for convincing non-fiction films; Ibero-American award for the best film from Latin America, Spain or Portugal; Local jury award for the film that promotes understanding and acceptance between people; and the Young Cineastes Award for the film selected by the youth jury. The GoEnergistics (GoE) Bridging the Borders Award, presented by Cinema Without Borders, recognizes the film that most successfully brings people together in our world.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Audience award for the best story

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan), director Pawo Choyning Dorji

Audience award for the best documentary

“Gay Chorus Deep South” (USA), director David Charles Rodrigues

FIPRESCI Prize for the best international feature film of the year

“Beanpole” (Russia), director Kantemir Balagov

FIPRESCI award for the best actor in an international feature film

Bartosz Bielenia from “Corpus Christi” (Poland)

FIPRESCI award for the best actress in an international feature film

Helena Zengel from “System Crasher” (Germany)

FIPRESCI award for international screenplay

“Parasite” (South Korea), screenwriters Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

Special mention: “Antigone” (Canada), screenwriter Sophie Deraspe

New Voices / New Visions Award

“Song without a Name” (Peru / Spain / USA / Chile), director Melina León

The documentary award

“Talking About Trees” (France / Sudan / Germany / Chad / Qatar), director Suhaib Gasmelbari

Ibero-American price

“Monos” (Colombia), director Alejandro Landes.

Special mention: “Workforce” (Mexico), director David Zonana.

Local jury award

“Adam” (Morocco), director Maryam Touzani

Young Cineastes Award

“Corpus Christi” (Poland), director Jan Komasa

GoEnergistics (GoE) Bridging the Borders Award

“Advocate” (Israel / Canada / Switzerland), director Rachel Leah Jones, Philippe Bellaiche

Honorable mention: “The Australian Dream” (Australia), director Daniel Gordon

The Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) is one of the largest film festivals in North America and last year welcomed 136,000 visitors for its series of new and acclaimed international feature and documentary films. The festival is also known for its annual film award gala, which honors the year’s best successes in front of and behind the camera.

Oscar 2020: we predict nominations in all 24 categories (photos)

Steve Pond, editor of TheWrap Awards, offers his selection for this year’s Oscar nominees in all 24 categories.

best picture

“The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little woman” “Marriage story” “1917” (shown)

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” If the number of nominees increases to nine: “Ford v Ferrari”

Best director Pedro Almodóvar, “Pain and Glory” Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured)



Best actress Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture)

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Robert De Niro, “The Irishman” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture)

The best supporting actress Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” (pictured)

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Best supporting actor Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” (pictured) Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best adapted script “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little Women” (in the picture) “The Two Popes”

Best original screenplay “Knives Out” (pictured) “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best camera “The Irishman” “Joker” “The lighthouse” (in the picture) “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Best film cut “Ford v Ferrari” (pictured) “The Irishman” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite”

Best original score

“Joker” “Little woman” “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured)

Best original song “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” “I will love myself again” by “Rocketman” “Spirit” by “The Lion King” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” “Wild Rose” “Glasgow” (pictured)



Best costume design “Dolemite is my name” “Jojo Rabbit” “Little woman” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Rocketman” (in the picture)

Best production design

“The Irishman” (in the picture) “Little woman” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite”

Best makeup and hairstyling “Bombshell” (in the picture)

“Joker” “Judy” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Rocket Man”

Best sound editing “Ford v Ferrari” “Joker” “1917” (shown) “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best sound mix “Ford v Ferrari” (pictured) “Joker” “1917” “Rocket Man” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best visual effects “Avengers: Endgame” (pictured)

“The Irishman” “The Lion King” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best international feature film “Corpus Christi” “Les Miserables” “Parasite” (pictured) “Pain and fame” “Those who stayed”

Best animated feature “Frozen II” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture)



Best documentary

“American factory” “Apollo 11” (shown) “The cave” “For Sama” “Honey Country”

Best animated short film “Dcera (daughter)” “Kitbull” (pictured) “Mind My Mind” “The Physics of Mourning” “Sister”

Best live action short “Small hands” “Miller & Son” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Refugee”

Best documentary short film “Fire in paradise” (in the picture) “Spirits of the Sugar Land” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha”

