It was fantastic to get out this weekend and play in epic snow.

But it was also as if the local snow community had taken a collective breath with all warnings of conditions and avalanche risks.

With great sadness I read the stories of Canmore, Alta’s death this week. General practitioner Dr. Laura Kosakoski, who died in an avalanche while skiing in the Mount Hector area of ​​Banff National Park.

Her husband Adam Campbell watched and dug her up, but not quickly enough. She lived in the hospital long enough to hear her mother say goodbye to her daughter during her hectic trip.

Avalanches in the Alps in Italy, Austria and Switzerland have claimed fatalities in recent days. In Idaho, three people were killed and five injured in avalanches.

Meanwhile, Pique Headlines and those in other newspapers and on the Internet have been warning of the high avalanche risk in our backyard for weeks. In fact, a Whistler Blackcomb (WB) patron was caught by a slide while working in avalanche protection on January 1 (she was not injured and voluntarily returned to work the same day).

Reading the same stories on social media in the same weeks that these people go out looking for powder in the mountains is just amazing.

WB caught some of them and stole their season tickets for a year. Catching them and then making sure the ski area is safe has delayed the opening of slopes and areas to anyone else who has followed the rules – also an annoying situation.

Let us recall for a minute the story of Mark Gayowski, who spent New Year’s Eve alone in the hinterland of Red Mountain after discovering a border crossing path with CBC, according to an interview that fascinated him on his last run of the day.

He saw the trail from a chair lift as he talked to his mother and joked that it looked like a trail he could get lost on. His mother gave him the promise to call when he finished skiing. She never heard of him.

Once he told CBC that he had given up.

“I took off my jacket and lay in the snow and thought I was done. I will freeze,” Gayowski told CBC. “So I did this for about 10 minutes, but then I thought, OK, it won’t go fast enough, so I decided to go back where it was warmer.”

After a second night outdoors, he went and screamed in frustration when he thought he heard a voice – luckily it was one of the more than 90 rescuers who had been looking for him in the two days he was lost.

Yes, that’s right, 90 search and rescue workers were looking for him, from teams from East and West Kootenays.

Our Whistler Search and Rescue teams have been on the road several times this winter. And we know that WSAR crews mobilized 59 times between March 1, 2018 and March 1, 2019, compared to 56 mobilizations in the previous year. His report from last year showed that he carried out seven rescue operations off Whistler Mountain and at the spearhead.

So take a moment to plan soberly to consider the risks that are always associated with our outdoor adventure. The little voice of reason and caution is not exactly an albatross around our necks, but it is worth listening to now. Always check the conditions on avalanche.ca, make sure you are well equipped for a day under these conditions, and contact AdventureSmart.ca if you are unsure if you need help.

Closer to your home, think of the snow on your roof. Does it slip? If not, you can consider how to remove it without putting it at risk for yourself or for those who accidentally get into the glide path. There are even avalanche hazards in our neighborhood. Keep a close eye on the gardens and houses around you and if you are concerned, knock on some doors and let people know.

Don’t let your enthusiasm cloud you, as we will enjoy more fresh snow in the coming days. Remember it couldn’t be fair Your Life you endanger by bad decisions.

Go safe.

