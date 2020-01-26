advertisement

Police spotted a liquor driver’s car crawling on the A38 just 10 mph.

A court heard how Natasha Stott was seen driving erratically on the M1 roundabout in South Normanton.

Police saw her slow down to crawl after turning onto the A38 and almost hitting a barrier.

The 24-year-old woman blew 94 micrograms of alcohol in 100 ml of roadside breath. The legal limit is 35.

Stott, of Ivy Grove, Ripley was so drunk that she could “barely walk” and had speech impairment, it has been said.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said, “At around 8:40 p.m. on Christmas Day, police said the vehicle was driving irregularly, going from a walking pace to around 30 mph, when it turned on the A38 towards Mansfield.

“She was then seen to slow down to around 10 mph and almost hit a barrier.

“The officer activated his emergency equipment, but the vehicle continued for a while before stopping at a bus stop. She had slurred speech and could barely walk. “

Kevin Tomlinson, mitigating, said, “Fortunately, there was no accident – it was Christmas Day and there was very little traffic on the roads.”

Stott’s case was heard at Chesterfield Court on Wednesday January 22.

She admitted to drinking and driving and was prohibited from driving for 24 months.

She also received a nine month community order with five days of rehabilitation and a fine of £ 80.

Courts also ordered him to pay £ 85 and a victim fine surcharge of £ 90.

