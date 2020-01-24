advertisement

A drunk young driver crashed into a wall, injuring his girlfriend, who had repeatedly asked her to stop the car.

Harry Brier had been to a pub in Blaby, where he had drunk several pints of lager.

His girlfriend started to phone for a taxi but the painter and decorator Brier got into the driver’s seat of his van and she got into the passenger seat.

Leaving the pub parking lot at around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday September 8 last year, Brier, 21, reversed himself for the first time in a parked car before accelerating and climbing a sidewalk, before crashing into a wall on Lutterworth Road.

His girlfriend was hospitalized for three weeks with a broken sternum, bleeding brain, broken ribs, and nerve damage to the leg, the court said. She had to undergo two operations.

At a hearing in Leicester’s lower court on Thursday, Brier pleaded guilty to drinking and driving, prosecutor Sukhy Basi said, “He reversed himself so quickly that he hit a vehicle and she (his girlfriend) was thrown forward by the impact.

“As he turned left out of the parking lot, she said,” Let me out, can we stop? “.

“She remembers that he was driving very fast and that she told him five or six times to stop.

“The next thing she remembers is waking up in the hospital.”

Basi said Brier’s girlfriend told the police that he had drunk eight or nine pints of lager beer.

However, Michelle Harding, representing Brier, said it was unlikely because her breathalyzer was only 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit of 35 micrograms.

Ms. Harding said, “If he had drunk that much, the alcohol level would have been much higher.”

She also stated that the evidence regarding the injuries to Brier’s girlfriend came from the girlfriend and not from the hospital where she was treated.

Speaking of her client’s decision to drive, Ms. Harding said, “It was extremely stupid and stupid.”

She said that Brier, of Leopold Road, Clarendon Park, Leicester, had lost his girlfriend due to the incident and also lost his job because he no longer felt able to drive.

Bench President Stephen Bryan told Brier, “The facts that aggravate this terrible incident were that you were carrying a passenger in your vehicle and she repeatedly asked you to stop so that she could get out of the vehicle.

“You returned to another parked car and did not stop this time.

“You drove on the road at high speed, then left and hit a wall, which damaged the wall and the vehicle.

“You caused your girlfriend extremely serious injuries and subjected her to operations and blood transfusions.”

He warned Brier that he could have been injured or even killed while driving.

“Take a word of warning from me – if you ever act like this, you are risking not only your own life but that of others,” added Mr. Bryan. “Do you understand the seriousness of it?”

Brier replied, “Yes.”

He was banned from driving for 22 months and received a one-year community order with 55 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £ 85 in court fees and a victim fine surcharge of £ 90.

