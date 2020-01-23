advertisement

A woman in her 20s lost a tooth and had a deep lip cut after being hit by a glass.

Officers released a photo of two men they wish to speak to in the incident, which occurred in the wee hours of Friday, December 13, 2019.

The woman was hit with the glass around 3:30 a.m. at Vaughan Way, Leicester.

The men in the photo wear distinctive clothing – light-colored pants and large coats – and both carry bags.

PC Kevin Higham, the investigating officer, said, “I would like to speak to the two people photographed because I think they may have information about this incident.

“Do you know who these people are – or did one of the people represent you?

“If so, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact the Leicestershire police at 101.

