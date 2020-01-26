advertisement

January 26, 2020 against Carolyn Fortuna

I just got back from Miami and a super secret, I can’t write about this electric car unveiling next week. In a country full of flowers, I am surrounded by skyscrapers and blowing car horns, building welds and air hammers, smog hovered low over the city streets, nameless people hurry from one important daily event to another. It was a bit of decadence and swirling with constant movement and urban-built environments.

At the meet-and-greet prior to the welcome dinner, I looked around at the sexes of the participants. Of 32 invited writers, I was the only woman. (I received the invitation because another writer presented my name to the organizers.) I did see another female present, but she was embedded with … (oops – the name of the car company cannot say now, but I can tell you that you love their brand, luxury, speed and European allure).

As I mingled, I realized that it was another case of being a woman in a man’s world – in this case, a man’s world.

Conversations were difficult due to loud pulsating music and January the Port of Miami winds its way on the outside terrace. I assessed my place in the blend and quickly realized that instead of being an Auto Guru, I should become a Cleantech detective, sniffing and eavesdropping between different conversation exchanges and durability between all things to establish my credibility.

I looked in a conversation and asked where the boys came from. When ‘Italy’ became one reaction, I spoke about attending the F1 race at Monza and quietly rooting for Mercedes near the Ferrari tifosi. From there, the conversation gave me the opportunity to establish my own home location in Florida, which offers huge unrealized opportunities for renewable energy. Where are the solar panels on every roof? Why is it so hard to find EV chargers in the state? I briefly summarized my family’s advocacy to get a 220-volt power outlet in our HOA carport so we could start our Nissan LEAF at home.

Cleantech opened interpersonal exchanges in a way that the car world simply would not do for a solo woman.

As you probably already know about me, if you have read my work here on CleanTechnica, I have the gift of being a generalist. Most of the writers who attended this super-secret international auto-unveiling event were auto men with very little background knowledge of cleantech. I mused to myself, how is this possible? Today’s world is shifting rapidly to everything that concerns sustainable energy. Why do so few of those present in my area find their livelihood by writing about the search for carbon-free energy, power and transport? There is so much to write!

But I went on. I grabbed an opening and started with our common interest in (the secret) electric car, and acknowledged that every serious social transformation had to be accompanied by lifestyle changes. I became absorbed in my personal and professional interests for disposal (here, here, even here) as a powerful means of weakening the ownership of fossil fuel companies.

From there I started a conversation about the best Top 10 car movies ever, pointing out that The Art of Racing in the Rain is a fantastic book with a psychological point of view, and after seeing Ron Howard’s Rush, I started looking for Niki Lauda’s autobiography, which was so much more fun than the film.

When the inevitable comment came – “Consumers just don’t want to buy electric vehicles” – I offered that it is the car manufacturers who can market EVs as the best, most attractive, highest technical and most desirable vehicles available on the market today . They succumbed to the financial appeal of the fossil fuel conglomerate, I argued, plus the income from repairs to combustion engines. This is well known, as Politico writes: “Groups supported by industrial giants such as ExxonMobil and the Koch Empire are battling from state to state and millions to squander utilities’ plans to build charging stations across the country.”

“Governments play a major role,” I was told as my companion reached for another glass of red wine from the passing female server and turned to taste a passed tray of sizzling meat.

During the two-day event, I talked about the multiple stories that arise when government officials declare that they insist 100% renewable energy; the effects of weakened environmental protection; difficulties in establishing a clean energy policy in all policies; even the pragmatic obstacles in financing a future with clean energy.

Sure, I set off and left a few guys with ideas to chew and digest. All too often the conversations returned to torque versus horsepower and the best models ever made. There were not even any trips on self-driving / autonomous cars that would at least have hit the edges of sustainability.

Research says …

Maggie Stiefvater, a New York Times bestseller author, captures the tension of women in a man’s car world.

“But language is the interpretation and distillation of facts, and the outdated dialect of car culture does not know how to deal with me – or any woman. It is a language built decades ago by people who viewed cars and women as objects of desire. Because of a culture that did not think women should move chairs to an intellectual table. “

The Harvard Business Review (HBR) investigated various meta-analyzes that contradict the generally accepted myth that men and women differ fundamentally, based on their genes or their upbringing or both. The researchers described that, yes, women are less embedded in networks that offer opportunities to gather vital information and receive support. The culprit, they concluded, is “very likely the differential conditions that they face.”

Instead, the researchers suggest taking a more curious approach – rejecting old scripts, seeking a fact-based insight into how women experience the workplace, and then creating the conditions that increase women’s chances of success . So, the next time you are at a work event and want to expand your knowledge base, consider following the 4-step approach outlined by HBR researchers so that you too can be part of the movement to restore the conditions that undermine women and strengthen gender stereotypes.

Ask the story. Generate a plausible alternative explanation. Change the context and rate the results. Promote continuous learning.

It is a very different environment here at CleanTechnica. Look at the authors who are supported and fed. We come from all parts of the world. Many women are frequent writers (Tina Casey is in fact the longest in existence of all of us.) Socio-cultural categories are not divided here – we are celebrated because of the different viewpoints we offer for all kinds of cleantech topics. We are all lucky enough to be here, to share and take positions, and to expand a global knowledge base through clean technology news and commentary focused on solar, wind, electric, and other clean technologies. Thank you, Scott and Zach, for inviting all of us to participate.

About the author

Carolyn Fortuna Carolyn Fortuna, Ph.D. is a writer, researcher and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. She has won prizes from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association and The Leavy Foundation.

As part of the sale of her portfolio, she has purchased 5 Tesla shares.

