A buyer was charged with attempting to steal £ 40 of groceries when a self-service problem at his local supermarket led to believe that she had not paid.

Sue Hopcroft, who is disabled, says her heart was racing and that she was in tears when staff stopped her while trying to leave an Asda branch with her errands.

She says that the staff and the manager told her that she could not leave and that she should give up shopping or pay again.

Sue, 57, showed them her banking app that posted the payment to Asda – but they wouldn’t accept that as proof of payment, reports Hull Live.

She said, “I put the card in and inserted the pin and it seemed to be OK. Then she went back to the payment screen so stupid that I handed over my card.”

“My purchases were around £ 40 and I only had around £ 80 in my bank, so he refused the second payment. That threw me away.

“So I installed the Barclays Bank application, I consulted it and I found it, Asda, for the amount of the purchases.

“I tried to leave and this woman started yelling at me saying I hadn’t paid. I was trying to go and she said” no you didn’t pay “. I’m really upset . “

She added: “I asked to speak to a manager, I said,” I paid, I’m leaving “and he replied” No, you didn’t pay “.

“I showed him the app. He said, ‘This is just waiting, it doesn’t mean anything.’ I said, ‘It does, it means my money is waiting.’

“They were not going to let me go. So I said,” Okay, I want to get my money back because at the end of the day, I paid. “

“It has lasted for centuries.”

Ms. Hopcroft, who is in a wheelchair with osteoporosis and diabetes, said she chatted with the staff for almost an hour.

She said, “I’m disabled, my heart was going, my blood pressure was going up to all kinds of degrees, my daughter was getting nervous. Everyone was watching.

“I was fuming. Finally, I said,” Okay, I’m calling the bank, because I paid and you’re stealing my money “and he said” you’re stealing our groceries “.

“So in the end I rang the bank, practically in tears. The manager left, he did something at the cash register and it produced the last receipt from the cash register and it was not my purchases.

“It just wasn’t calculated because we digitized everything and the machine took payment, so where did my receipt go?”

Hopcroft said Barclays Bank told the manager that the payment had been made, but he still refused to let her go shopping.

Finally, the bank returned the money to his account, which allowed him to pay again.

“I warn everyone, don’t use their self-scanning systems,” said Ms. Hopcroft.

“The only way to fix it is to call your bank and put the money back into your account while you’re in the store, don’t leave the store until you’ve done that.”

An Asda spokesperson said, “We still want our customers to have a positive shopping experience with us and we regret that Ms. Hopcrofts’ card transaction was not successful in our Bilton store last year.

“We are delighted that the bank was able to release the funds immediately, so Ms. Hopcroft did not go and would like to apologize again for any inconvenience caused.” “

In December, single mother Shantell Jones of Gipsyville, Hull, said that she had paid £ 474.90 for groceries at the Asda branch in west Hull, but her card was refused even though the money was out of his account.

The 38-year-old woman said she showed the store manager her online bank statement to prove the transaction was made, but was not allowed to leave with her purchases.

After visiting the downtown branch of her bank, which confirmed that the money had left her account, Ms. Jones returned to the store but was unable to resolve the situation and was unable to recover her money. nor recover its purchases.

