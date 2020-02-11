advertisement

A drunk woman repeatedly beat and whipped her boyfriend, before banging his head on a table in a hotel room, causing him to lose his right eye.

The man was lying on the ground for much of the beating and eventually tripped downstairs at the front desk for help, covered in blood.

Claire Wilson was found guilty by a jury of the Leicester Crown Court of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm, which she denied, claiming that the injury was not caused deliberately.

“Lots of alcohol involved”

Prosecutor Joey Kwong told the sentencing hearing that the attack occurred in the early hours of August 11, 2018.

He said the couple who had had an “intermittent relationship” for 20 years stayed overnight at the Premier Inn, in Southfields Road, Loughborough, where they “drank a lot of alcohol”.

The 39-year-old woman lost her temper in the early hours of the morning and repeatedly punched the victim in the face with his fists.

She hit him about 10 times with an extension cord and hit him in the head with a table.

Mr. Kwong said, “His right eyeball was broken and could not be saved.

“So he had an ocular prosthesis.”

The offense committed the accused with a two-year parole for a public policy offense in June 2018, involving threats of shouting at a neighbor.

The court learned that Wilson, of Southey Close, Belgrave, Leicester, had already been convicted of assault and battery against the same partner, implying that she had produced a knife, in 2015.

The accused appeared to be distressed in the dock and cried during the hearing.

‘Out of control’

Mitigating Kelly Cyples said that the defendant had a difficult relationship with her partner who was unreliable and often away from home.

She said that Wilson’s life had become “out of control” after the death of her brother, in tragic circumstances, in 2015, which led her to self-medicate with “illicit substances and alcohol”.

Ms. Cyples said that since the attack on the hotel, the victim had come to his home drunk, which had led him to call the police for help.

Defense counsel added: “Due to her own mental health and other difficulties, she is no longer able to cope with her personality.”

Victim didn’t want Wilson to be jailed

Ms. Cyples said: “The victim expressed his wish not to want her to be sentenced to a custodial sentence.

“Since that offense, she has stopped drinking completely, admitting that her behavior is getting out of control, which led to this incident.

“Your Honor will no doubt see in his eyes the extent of his remorse.”

The judge said: “I saw him during the trial”.

Cyples said: “If she had asked for help earlier, she may never have committed this offense and it is unlikely that she would ever face this type of allegation again.

“Although it was a prolonged and repeated assault, the only injury he suffered was in the eye.”

The judge said, “Regarding the seriousness of the offense, it was a spectacular injury.”

Cyples said: “It was an extremely unfortunate injury that was never expected under the circumstances.

“She is described (in reports) as a vulnerable adult who needs counseling and psychotherapy for her difficulties.

“She is aware of the inevitable court conviction.”

A sustained assault

Deputy Judge Robert Moore said: “This 20-year relationship has a history of drunken violence.

“You clearly suffered and you also gave back a considerable amount.

“You have already been convicted of bringing him a knife, but without injury.

“It was a sustained assault at night in a hotel room.

“Your partner lost his eye as a result of the attack.”

The judge added: “You grew up in a climate of violence and had more than a good deal of bad circumstances and have your own serious mental health problems.

“For you, a long sentence would be much worse than for most people and I can take it into account.”

Wilson was imprisoned for nine years.

