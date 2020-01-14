advertisement

A witness to a dramatic police incident on a street in downtown Derby earlier today said that this man in what was believed to be an explosive vest was at the center of it.

The image above shows the man tied up in a thick black waistcoat with apparently tied packages. The photo was taken inside the Babington Lane post office next to a regular customer at around 10:30 a.m.

advertisement

But the police reassured the public, the 37-year-old man was not carrying any explosives at the time. He was then arrested for allegedly committing an offense against public order.

Rebecca Noakes, a 27-year-old mom, told Derbyshire Live how deeply worried she was after seeing the man on his way to town with his 10-month-old daughter.

Derby’s mother, who works at East Midlands Airport, then followed him as he headed for the post office before calling the police because she was worried about what he was carrying.

Police were called to Babington Lane this morning following reports that a man was acting suspiciously

She said the way the police handled the incident was like watching a scene from a movie.

Miss Noakes said, “I couldn’t believe what I saw and I was stunned as he walked to the post office.

“He was just sitting there and no one seemed to care for him. I couldn’t believe it. I was deeply worried and I called the police.

“When the police came, they took everyone away and treated them outside the post office.

Read more

Our most shared stories on social networks

“It was scary when I saw all the officers involved – it looked like there were plenty. I had never seen that before. Fortunately, my daughter was sleeping at the time.

“I’m probably going to have a backlash because I’ve seen people say” he’s still wearing it, “but how could I know, me or someone else? At the end of the day, no one should wear that anywhere. It’s just not true.

“I think I did the right thing (by calling the police) and I urge anyone with suspicion of anything to call the police. You never know what can happen.”

Police later arrested 37-year-old man

Other witnesses told Derbyshire Live their alarm as the drama unfolded.

Kathleen Sharp, 64, of Sunny Hill, said, “I was at the post office to collect my money and the man was sitting next to me.

“He had all these pads on his arms and chest, and thick boots on his feet.

“The police came right away and I saw an officer knocking on the window. He told me to go out.

Derbyshire police said there was no threat or danger to the general public and that the man was not carrying any explosives at the time.

A statement said: “Officers were called to reports that a man had acted suspiciously at Babington Lane, Derby at 10:30 am.

“At the scene, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a breach of public order.

“The incident was quickly brought under control and there is no broader threat to the general public. No explosives were found after the man’s arrest.

“We would like to thank the people of the region for their patience during the road closure and their assistance in the initial reporting of the incident.”

.

advertisement