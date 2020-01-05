advertisement

A status yellow wind warning was issued by Met Éireann for seven counties.

The wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry applies from midnight on this Sunday evening until 8 a.m. on Monday when the south wind reaches average speeds of 50 to 65 km / h with occasional gusts of 90 to 100 km / h.

A second wind warning from Met Éireann on Sunday applies to Wexford, Cork and Waterford, where gusts of 90 to 100 km / h are expected in early Monday. The tender for these three districts will come into effect on Monday at 3 a.m.

A status yellow storm warning was also issued for maritime traffic. The south wind increases on Sundays and Sundays and reaches storm levels in all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea. From Valentia via Slyne Head to Malin Head, the winds occasionally reach severe storms in the Irish coastal waters.

Aside from wind on Monday, the rain in western areas will quickly move eastward in a heavy and persistent gang. It will clear the west early and the east at lunchtime.

When the rain clears, the winds will blow west for a while and the sun will come out with just a few showers, the most common in the north.

It gets cooler when the rain clears with afternoon temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees.

The mid-week outlook is uncertain as an area of ​​low pressure blows north over the country, causing changing wind patterns and outbreaks of rain from the south.

