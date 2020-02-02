advertisement

This vegetable lasagna can be prepared in different ways. It all depends on how you cut the vegetables. I sometimes throw all the vegetables into the food processor and lightly flash it, which results in a vegetable-based minced meat texture once the tomatoes are added.

It is delicious and sometimes I add a can of boiled Puy lentils to add texture and nutrition. Or you can slice and fry the vegetables lengthways and then combine them with the sauce.

This recipe involves cutting the vegetables into small bite-sized pieces. It’s almost like a ratatouille, especially with zucchini and eggplant. Add coarsely grated carrots, finely chopped celery or leek. Use the vegetables that your family prefers.

I always add a dash of red wine and a little bit of brown sugar to tomato sauces like this to soften the acidity of the canned tomatoes. Finding the right balance between salty and sweet is done through taste tests. My youngest found out that she volunteered to try constantly while cooking to get a tasty preview of the dinner.

This lasagna freezes well if made in advance and can be chilled or simply frozen and defrosted if necessary. This mixture needs a lot of herbs – so be generous.

If you’re in a hurry, use a bag of frozen, diced Mediterranean vegetables and a glass of good quality tomato marinara sauce. Most supermarkets today make their own fresh sauces. I also like the Ballymaloe Foods Bolognese sauce and used it to make homemade pizzas or in lasagna and spaghetti.

Sometimes for extra flavor, or when I don’t have fresh basil, I drop a little fresh pesto between layers. Served with a large green salad, this makes for a warm, nutritious dinner.

Mediterranean vegetable lasagna

For 6 people

2 tablespoons of olive oil

220 g mushrooms

1 eggplant, diced

1 zucchini, diced

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2 tbsp red wine, optional

2 cans of chopped tomatoes

4 tbsp finely chopped basil

1 tablespoon of dried Italian herbs

1 tsp brown sugar

1 pack of fresh egg lasagna sheets

1 egg

400 g of cottage cheese

130 g grated mozzarella

25 g grated parmesan

1 tbsp chopped basil

Black pepper

method

1 Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

2 Put the olive oil in a wide, heavy pan over medium heat. Add mushrooms, zucchini, aubergine and peppers. Stir well to add the oil. Fry a little more than five minutes, stirring constantly, until the vegetables are tender.

3 Add the garlic and stir. Cook for another minute so that the garlic does not burn. Add the red wine if you use.

4 Increase the heat and add the canned tomatoes. Add the herbs and brown sugar. Stir gently. Flavor to taste. Let everything simmer for a few minutes while doing the topping.

5 Whisk the egg in a bowl, add the ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan, chopped basil and black pepper. Stir well to combine.

6 Place the vegetable mixture on the bottom of a 23 x 33 cm baking dish. Put a layer of lasagna on top and put a few tablespoons of the cheese mixture on top of it, followed by the vegetable mixture, more leaves and the last layer of vegetable mixture. Cover with lasagna sheets and the rest of the cheese mixture. Sprinkle with some grated mozzarella and cover the entire bowl with foil.

7 Bake for 30 minutes, remove the foil and put in the oven for another 10 minutes until the cheese top is golden brown and bubbly.

8th Allow to rest for at least 10 minutes before slicing and serving. Sprinkle with a few additional basil leaves and serve with a side salad.

