The three Virginia pastors were shocked.

It was late October, and the men stacked up inside an office shopping idea for their charity end-of-year project. Nothing stuck – until Rev. Andrew Segre remembered the church in New Jersey.

He had read that the Liquid Church in Nutley, New Jersey, paid all the meal debts accrued to the city’s public school system. He asked the room: Can Mount Ararat Baptist Church do the same in Stafford?

“It seemed like a good idea to me, (but) we didn’t know if it was needed because nobody seems to be talking about it,” Rev. Jerry Williams, another pastor at Mount Ararat. “So we called the school systems. And gosh, wow, did he need it.”

Over the next few days, Williams and other pastors – Segre and Rev. Brian Bennett – used more than $ 17,000 from Mount Ararat’s budget to pay for meal debt in two nearby school systems. Stafford County Public Schools received about $ 10,500, eliminating debt in some elementary schools, while Spotsylvania County Public Schools received nearly $ 7,000, wiping out balances throughout the district.

Meal debt rises when families can’t afford to pay for breakfast or lunch in school cafeterias – food costs on average about $ 1.50 (breakfast) and $ 2.50 (lunch), according to the School Food Association, a national organization of professionals of school food. Although prices may seem low, debt builds alarmingly over the course of a semester, experts said.

Educators at Stafford and Spotsylvania said the unexpected benefit came at a critical juncture for students and parents who split the end of the semester – and the financial burdens that come with the holiday season.

Food insecurity continues to be an issue for many of our families

"Food insecurity continues to be an issue for many of our families," RenéP said. Daniels, spokeswoman for Spotsylvania schools.

The district is not alone. School meal debt in the United States is significant, widespread and worsening. At the end of the 2017-2018 school year, approximately 75 percent of school districts nationally reported outstanding meal debts, according to the School Nutrition Association. The average amount of outstanding school debt outstanding around the school was $ 2,500, marking a 70 percent increase from the 2012-2013 school year, the association found.

Keana Butler, principal of Park Ridge Elementary School in Stafford, said she and her staff did not know what to expect when they opened an email from Bennett in early December asking how many students had accumulated debt. The message promised help. They were skeptical – but hoping for help – responded.

“Then, about 20 minutes after we responded, Pastor Bennett appeared with a check,” Butler said. “It’s become a lot easier for us because paying off debt is so difficult, and you don’t want to feel like you’re teasing your parents.”

Park Ridge received about $ 1,600, paying off accumulated student debt for the fall semester – a typical total for this time of year, Butler said. In her nearly seven years as headteacher, Butler has seen groups of parent teachers and her staff members dive into their pockets to help reduce meal debt.

But she has never seen a donation like pastors.

“I was bored by the generosity,” Butler said.

Three other Stafford County schools also received donations: Kate Waller Barrett, Anne E. Moncure and Winding Creek Elementary Schools. And Virginia is not the only state to see school meal debt canceled just in time for Christmas: Maryland-based DARCARS Automobile Group announced this month that it will pay off all lunch debt accrued at Public Schools Prince George’s County, donating $ 25,000.

Although the National School Lunch Program allows some students access to free or low-cost meals, many families who barely qualify for federal assistance still struggle to pay for school breakfast and lunch five days a week, experts say.

We Don’t Take Kids Out: No kids in Park Ridge will get a lunch

Inability to pay does not necessarily mean inability to eat, however – school districts, miserable for refusing food for students, often feed students anyway and charge their parents later.

“We don’t take the kids away: No kid in Park Ridge is going to get a lunch,” Butler said. “But unfortunately, it can become very costly for families.”

The donation to Mount Ararat Church certainly brought peace of mind to cash-strapped students navigating the cafeteria, according to child psychologist Rebecca R. Berry. Many young children are aware of their socio-economic status and are ashamed of their family’s inability to pay for lunch, she said.

“The biggest feeling that comes out of these situations is, it’s a spotlight effect,” Berry said. “The child thinks, people will notice that I don’t have enough and I’m different, and that creates a sense of being ‘less than’ and, for some children, that can affect self-esteem.”

School meal debt is particularly pronounced in the Washington region, The Washington Post, found a year ago. As of December 2018, students across D.C., Maryland and Virginia owed nearly half a million dollars in meal debt, a Post analysis revealed.

Pastors did not know any of these statistics before this fall. Through careful research over the past few weeks, they have learned the basics of student meal debt – and become determined to combat the phenomenon.

“This is just the beginning,” Williams said.

Mount Ararat plans to repay the debt again, Williams said. The church typically sets aside 10 percent of its annual budget for charity projects: Donations to public schools in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties came from iteration 2019, and similar contributions could be derived from the same source in 2020.

The need is acute, said Daniels of Spotsylvania County Public Schools: In the weeks since the church donated, Spotsylvania County lunch debt went up to more than $ 5,000 again.

Pastors are thinking beyond Virginia as well. Just as they drew inspiration from the New Jersey church, they are hoping others – be it churches, mosques, temples or secular groups – to consider the Mount Ararat example.

The trio posted a significant boost on social media. Segre and Williams traveled to school campuses to manually submit small white checks, and Williams posted a video about the distribution on Facebook.

This video gained hundreds of likes, comments and shares – and more than 17,000 views. People from all over the country weighed in, Williams said, some promising to help pay for school meal debt in their hometowns.

Williams said he and his associates never expected their donation to “make such an impact.” But he was astonished – and saddened – by a lack of awareness about the debt of school lunches nationwide, in Stafford and within the walls of Mount Ararat Church.

“My wife has been a teacher for 30 years, and I didn’t know about it,” Williams said. “I’ve never experienced anything viral on Facebook before, but I hope more people find out now, then go to their school, get asked about debt, see what they can do to help.”

He stopped. “Because this is not a church thing. This – helping children and families – this is one thing anyone can do. “

