January 15, 2020 11:17 PM EST

KERSHAW, SC (WOLO) – A tornado devastated a high school campus but did not devastate the community around it.

North Central High School was torn apart by an EF-2 tornado over the weekend. Now students, alum, and the people in the church come together to pray.

“I just thought it would be a good thing,” said Madison Dixon, a student. “The best idea was to get together and be a family.”

The knight family says they are not easily broken after a place they call their second home is hard to recognize. Students and a local pastor hosted the prayer vigil that brought dozens of people together.

“I have no doubt that we will rise above all of this and wait for our school to be rebuilt,” said director David Branham.

“We are still North Central Knights,” said Dixton. “We are still together as a family.”

