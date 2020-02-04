advertisement

Stirling Gallacher will join the cast of Victim, BBC One announced.

Stirling will play the cop Ffion, who is the wife of the beloved well-paramedic Jan, played by Di Botcher.

The actress is best known for playing Georgina Woodson in the BBC Doctor day series and also memorable acting for the Prime Minister’s wife in Little Britain. Stirling was also recently seen as Paula Martin in Coronation Street.

Stirling Gallacher said today: “I am delighted to be joining the world’s oldest medical emergency television series … not to be delighted!

“The added bonus is of course the people who work on this fantastic show, I couldn’t have felt more personally welcomed or professionally supported in what is often a bit trying for the first days of filming.

“I can’t wait to have a good time on the so-called Ffion Morgan beat.”

Simon Harper, executive producer of Casualty and Holby city, commented: “The public may remember just one somewhat busy reference last year from Jan’s son Ross, his wife Ffion and the children at home – so we had his wedding off-screen. in our sleeve for a while now and delighted to explore it – especially with an actor as distinguished as Stirling, whom we are delighted to welcome to the company Casualty, alongside the brilliant Di Botcher.

“Jan has a huge and terrifying story to come in the next series where Ross returns in his life – and since Ross is pretty dubious and Ffion is a police officer, everything is going to get pretty turbulent!”

Stirling has started filming and will be on Casualty screens in late spring.

Casualty airs on Saturday evening on BBC One.

You can watch the series online and catch up on the episodes via BBC iPlayer.

