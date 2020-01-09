advertisement

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – When 44-year-old Sean McCarren started chasing little four-legged “fans” on his UPS route, he decided to take their photos.

After collecting more than 60 pictures of dogs on his cell phone, he published one on his personal Facebook page in 2013 just for fun.

“Everyone loved it, so I just created a little Facebook page to share them all,” said McCarren, who lives in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and works at a UPS center in Hagerstown, Maryland.

After setting up the Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages, other UPS drivers started posting dogs that they saw parcel delivery on their travels. There were permanent positions for several years, then the pages took off in 2017.

“It just went viral,” said McCarren.

The site was picked up by Buzzfeed News, converted into memes and shared on the Internet. From then on, the likes and followers just kept going.

By early January, more than 1.6 million people “like” UPS Dogs on Facebook, more than 570,000 follow UPS Dogs on Instagram, and approximately 18,000 follow UPS Dogs on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram

Logan is ready to help his father! (Seattle, Wa) Thank you Anna

A post shared by UPS Dogs (@upsdogs) on December 24, 2019 at 6:12 am (PST)

“It was crazy,” said McCarren. “I just thought it was a cool idea. I never thought it would hit so hard. “

McCarren was in the Air Force for eight years after graduating from high school before going to Shepherd University to study primary education. Then, when a driving position opened in his third year of study, he decided on a new route.

And he likes sharing photos of pets seen on UPS routes across the country.

“There are no negatives, there are no policies, they are just feel-good photos that are fun when they appear in your feed,” said McCarren.

He manages the accounts with the help of Donna Whitaker, who is also the driver of the UPS center in Hagerstown.

They plan most of their posts in advance because their schedules are already set for April.

Those who want to share photos of pets on their UPS routes, or pet owners who want to share photos of pets that interact with UPS drivers, can email upsdogs@gmail.com, and McCarren and Whitaker will take a look.

And although the site is not officially associated with UPS, the package delivery company is pleased that the posts show the fun side of the job.

“We have several dog-loving drivers with personal social media accounts dedicated to celebrating the pets they encounter,” UPS’s Kim Krebs said via email. “These are great examples of the strong relationships that UPS is building with its customers, with both two and four legs, although these sites are not officially affiliated with UPS.”

View this post on Instagram

My friend and girl Nori deliver packages in Dayton, OH.

A post shared by UPS Dogs (@upsdogs) on December 18, 2019 at 3:29 p.m. PST

McCarren said he was grateful that people share and enjoy showing pets on their routes. He hopes that he can continue to use the websites for years to come, expand the pages even further, and develop a product line that will help people demonstrate their love of UPS Dogs with a focus on charity.

“At some point, I want to be able to sell clothes there and use some of the profits for local accommodations,” said McCarren. “It would be nice to give something back.”

