advertisement

A truck driver had to turn around after missing six signs indicating that access to a main Derbyshire road was closed.

A temporary one-way system is in place on the A514 Swarkestone road, just before the Bonnie Prince roundabout, which means there is no access to the busy A50.

advertisement

And the police wondered how the trucker had managed to get past all of these warnings that the access was closed and had to turn the truck back.

According to the Derbyshire Roads police unit, a truck driver missed the multiple signs leading to the closure of the Swarkestone Bridge informing them of the closure and was left face red and had to turn around and leave.

The road police tweet reads: “The A514 Swarkestone road at the junction with the A50 remains one-way due to roadworks, there is no access to the A50.

“To get to this point and have to turn around, the drivers passed 6 signs indicating that the road is closed. Application in progress.”

The one-way system is in place due to gas work by Cadent and is expected to be in place until Friday, February 28.

Those who want to get to Derby from Swarkestone Bridge can follow the detour route which should turn left after Crewe and Harpur and onto the A5132.

.

advertisement