In some countries, assists are associated with tricky little playmakers, guys who act in this extremely glamorous position between midfield and front man. In Ireland, they are synonymous with “Beanpole Center-Forwards”, up-and-coming traders whose job is to be big and cumbersome.

Ireland makes a nice line in chaotic or unusual templates. Here are some examples of the strangest templates in Irish football history.

Caleb Folan is back

Folan’s back was the key to unlocking Italian defense that night in Bari in 2009.

The character of the game was such that Ireland dominated the ball for 70 minutes. First Italy went ahead early and then a man (a bit hard) was put off because of an alleged elbow. In these circumstances, an Italian team would do only one thing: focus on defending their position.

They managed this until the hectic final phase. Ireland patiently threw the ball around the concentrated and intelligent Italian defense without cutting it open. The redemption was probably not through a subtle bullet or complicated event, but through Caleb Folan’s back.

Shay Given threw the ball up towards the penalty area. Folan made himself uncomfortable and delightfully put the ball with his back in the path of Robbie Keane / Noel Hunt.

What happened next split the country. And the Irish striker swept the ball into the net. The goal was given to Robbie Keane. Noel Hunt protested, saying that he got the important note and brought his case to the radio waves.

Civil war ensued with the country divided into Huntites and Keanians. Brother fought brother when whole families were torn apart.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IeUmvNslboo (/ embed)

Mick McCarthy

Before anyone heard of Rory Delap, Mick McCarthy was the king of the throw-in. He put this goal more or less on a plate for Ronnie Whelan, who just had to jump into the air and shoot the ball in the far corner (foot or shin, it didn’t matter).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3l5zUw8vGM (/ embed)

Packie Bonner

Irish goalkeeper and profound playmaker Packie Bonner was the last Irish player to touch the ball before Niall Quinn equalized against the Dutch. In many ways, this is the main goal of the Charlton era. As he told people in these First Call Direct ads, none of his team was afraid to take the most direct route to the goal.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNOBWAiuYAc (/ embed)

Steve Staunton

Ireland’s last big win in the Charlton era went over an unusual own goal from Portugal goalkeeper Vitor Baia. Steve Staunton made his way to the finish line and turned the ball into a 6-yard box. It was not the most elaborate cross ever made. John Aldridge’s presence, however, seemed to deter Baia and he let the ball splash under his arm in Taibi style and run across the line.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Kd6D-OIbB0 (/ embed)

Ray Houghton

“And Frank Stapleton did it!” It turned out that he hadn’t. Rather, it was Michel who threw the ball into the corner. Ray Houghton, buzzing around as always, sent a low flank that wasn’t bubbling with pace. Still, Michel was unable to sort his feet and the ball snuggled into the corner.

It would not be advisable not to mention Lansdowne Road Square here.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YF8Iq5ofgyI (/ embed)

Seamus McDonagh

A pretty strange goal after Ireland’s 3-0 win over Switzerland in the otherwise unforgettable World Cup qualifier in 1986.

Goalkeeper Seamus McDonagh threw the ball forward, which brought Kevin Sheedy straight into the goal after Switzerland’s catastrophic attempt to hit an offside trap.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6delImM8Gio (/ embed)

Photo credit: Sportsfile

