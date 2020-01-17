advertisement

Gilberto Perez, who died in 2015, at the age of seventy-one, was one of the great scientists and theorists of cinema. His peers agreed: they cited his 1998 book The Material Ghost as the most influential film research work of that decade – on par with Jean-Luc Godard’s film “Histoire (s ) the cinema”. He was also my teacher and, later, my friend. I studied with him at Princeton in the late seventies, where he was the one and only teacher of film studies. After graduating in 1980, we met by chance during a MOMA screening a few years later, and stayed in touch for the rest of his life. Perez was a friend as devoted and generous as he was an inspiring teacher and an original thinker.

One of the last times we saw each other, about a year before his sudden death, he told me that he was working on another book. He said it was “the rhetoric of cinema” and said nothing more about it. Now here it is: “The Eloquent Screen: A Rhetoric of Film” was posthumously published by the University of Minnesota Press in 2019. This month, I participated in a tribute to Perez at Museum of the Moving Image (organized by another of his former students, Malia Haines-Stewart), where we screened the western of John Ford’s Wagon Master in 1950, a film I had seen for the first time in his class on “Political cinema: Ford, Eisenstein, Mizoguchi”, three filmmakers whose work he discusses at length in the book. The screening was followed by a discussion in which the critic James Harvey, the programmer Edo Choi and I celebrated the book, which I consider to be a milestone in the history of film studies, or what I would call the philosophy of cinema.

In “The Eloquent Screen”, Perez develops a great theory of cinema but does not deceive this theory in bold rhetorical statements. On the contrary, his theory sneaks up on the cats’ feet, during his meticulous discussions on specific moments and themes from a wide range of films. The book is the act or performance of a teacher: although written with graceful precision and a devious spirit, the book retains a tone of orality which, for me, clearly recalls the voice of Perez – in particular, his classy voice. He evokes his presence with deeply moving immediacy; it is also, like a script, a book that embodies the trace of performance. Teaching is, of course, a kind of spectacle, an expression that is both personal and formal. The modesty with which Perez develops his powerful ideas has this integrated duality; the book’s arguments appear both sincere and ironic, and this combination of traits itself is not presented as a contradiction but as the very essence of the theory itself. His idea is, indeed, a theory of multiplicity, and it happens through the carefully dialectical movement of the book.

“The Eloquent Screen” is made up of three parts plus a coda, and its composition masks the book’s wide scope and import. The substantial introductory section is dedicated only to Ford – starting with “Judge Priest”, continuing with “Young Mr. Lincoln”, ending with “Wagon Master” – and this is something surprising in its modesty. Perez’s analysis of the films is largely focused not on the classic rhetorical tropes presented in Ford’s staging method but on the deployment of rhetorical figures, in the context of the film, by Ford’s characters. The analyzes of the films are discernible – one of the outstanding virtues of “The Eloquent Screen” is the acuity of Perez’s ideas concerning the psychology of action, the relationships of the characters, the social and historical perspective embodied by a film – but their theory the foundation, at the beginning, is gradual and is centered on the role and the very status of rhetoric in the history of critical thought. Perez advances with the idea that rhetoric works like something like the reality principle, the interface of speech and art with real world experience, and his consideration of Ford’s cinematic rhetoric, that he intertwines with the political history of the date of realization of the films, maintains his vision of Ford as the most important American political filmmaker.

The second section, “Cinematic Tropes”, examines in depth the use of rhetorical analysis in literary theory. There, offering a history and a study of classical tropes (mainly metaphor, metonymy, synecdoche and irony), Perez considers their omnipresence in the composition of dozens of classic and modern films, such as “It Happened One Night”, “Shoah,” Ceddo “by Sembène,” Toni “by Renoir,” Battleship Potemkin “by Eisenstein,” Mr. Death ”,“ Band of Outsiders ”by Godard and“ Close-Up ”by Kiarostami. Once again, Perez presents his ideas through an in-depth reflection on the crucial moments and themes of the films, the filmmakers’ careers and real-world identities and contexts, and the rhetorical figures he discerns in their work. (Perez gives benevolent attention to the work of other critics and theorists, whom he evaluates with insight on how to formulate his own enlightening views.) This chapter ends revealingly with a brief but daring discussion of two of the greatest of all ideas, truth and beauty, which he calls both “objectives” and “means of persuasion”.

In the wake of this divided unity, the third section, “Melodrama and cinematographic technique”, comes into play, and it is the philosophical lightning and the thunder unleashed by the storm that is gradually preparing. The very theme of the chapter is unity in division, an artistic dialectic in action, and it gives birth to its powerful global concept. First, Perez redeems the very notion of melodrama from its derogatory uses; then he brings his mode of “exaggeration” to the historical foundations and the core of cinema. In doing so, he links cinema to its theatrical roots and detaches cinema from it. In fascinating and demanding discussions on a wide range of films, notably “A Corner in Wheat” by Griffith, “Nosferatu” by Murnau, “Greed” by Stroheim, “Stella Dallas” by Vidor, “Shadow of a Doubt” by Hitchcock , “The Life of Oharu” by Mizoguchi. “,” To the Wonder “by Malick,” In the Mood for Love “by Wong Kar-wai,” Menace II Society “by the Hughes brothers,” Timecode “by Mike Figgis and” Volver “by Pedro Almodóvar (among many others, many others) —Perez shows that the exaggerations and artifices of melodrama are more than consistent with the evocation of emotional and social reality. In fact, they are at the heart of it. So for this question, it’s the whole range of cinema and film viewing, especially performance, to which Perez pays particular attention – without losing sight of the centrality of the direction of the viewer’s experience d ‘to act.

Where the introduction and the second section borrow the concepts of rhetoric from the classical literary tradition (as revised by modern theorists), the third section, in fact, discovers new rhetorical tropes which come strictly from within and through the cinema itself. The crucial idea is that of “identification”, the subject of the brief coda of the book, in reference to “Sherlock Jr.” by Buster Keaton. For Perez, there is no contradiction between the consciousness of a spectator to watch a film and to be emotionally engaged with the characters in the film. , between noting cheeky director’s interventions and getting carried away by the drama, between being inside and outside the film at the same time. It is not only a contradiction, it is a constitutive dialectic of cinema. This is why, if I had to sum up “The Eloquent Screen” in three words, it would be the motto of three words that a teacher writes on a blackboard in “Band of Outsiders”: “classic = modern”.

In “The Eloquent Screen”, Perez brings together films reflecting a wide range of industries, traditions, national cinemas, periods, techniques and experiences, in order to unite them, find their coherences and their similarities by means in-depth analyzes of their typically cinematic rhetoric. In doing so, he virtually (indirectly and only by suggestion) defines a term that has long dominated the discussion of cinema: “staging” or staging, which refers to the relationship between text and image, drama and film composition. The book defines the notion of a new classical tradition, a specifically cinematographic tradition, based on the power of the new art form of the 20th century to borrow from existing forms to create its own new field of experience. The films he collects and studies illustrate this tradition that Perez considers in his unity. But the book ends with an open door: it delves into the question of what makes these films and others good – the artists’ own response to this tradition, their modifications or even its repudiation, and the very concept of artistic merit in relation to, and outside the classic style of cinema. What its end evokes is a third book in a trilogy, which would have been a work of cinematographic aesthetics. That the author is not there to write it is as much a historical tragedy as his absence is personal.

