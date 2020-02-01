advertisement

Quieter with your damn voice: A new trailer for A Quiet Place Part II is here.

The first film was a huge hit with audiences, bringing in more than $ 340 million from a $ 17 million budget worldwide and collecting a number of award nominations.

After the traumatic, monstrous events of the original film, we are now catching up with the Abbott family, who are dedicated to the world outside their home. In this new big game spot, a familiar face appears again.

Check out the latest (very loud) trailer for A Quiet Place Part II:

At the top of the sequel is The Office star John Krasinski, who also directed and participated in the first post. However, it’s certainly a surprise to see his face again in the new trailer given the events of the previous film (without an explicit spoiler, it would be hard for him to actually return).

The official Synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II is:

Abbott family members and a mysterious stranger are struggling to survive against otherworldly creatures that hunt for sound.

At the end of the 2018 film, Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) are ready to leave the sandy path. Desire for monsters.

The film’s official Twitter account also gave a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges behind the film. For more information, see below:

While the sequel is intended to continue the structure of the world set out in the first film, it also seems to look back on the monster’s outbreak and the terrible chaos that followed (which would explain Krasinski’s presence in the form of a flashback).

Krasinski told Digital Spy about his return to continue the story:

This is a world where you can play. This is not just a character that needs to be recreated. It is actually a world that is a very different, very unique experience. It’s not like alien or jaws, where the main villain is what you repeat. It is a whole series of rules and the fact that the world has experienced that you can play in very different facets.

There are also new faces: Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders and Djimon Hounsou from Blood Diamond will also appear.

A quiet place: Part II is scheduled for release on March 20, 2020.

