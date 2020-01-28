advertisement

Another month, another former One Direction chef released a solo album. Look, they might as well dismiss them before the inevitable big dollar meeting, right?

Like his former group friend Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson is just releasing his first solo album “ Walls ” now, while Harry and Niall have already released / are about to release their second.

On a serious note, Tomlinson has also been the 1D member most beset by personal tragedy in recent years; his mother Johannah unfortunately died of cancer in 2016 while his little sister Félicité died tragically last year. There is no doubt that these events will have taken his writing into account.

Her love life must also take this into account. He described the album as his “journey” over the past three years. “Leaving the band, then going to the really crazy party scene, then I sort of ended up closing the loop with Eleanor, whom I really like,” he told fans.

As for the musical style, it’s hard to know what to expect. Tomlinson’s first solo single “ Just Hold On ” in 2016 was an EDM song with famous DJ Steve Aoki, but again, Noel Gallagher gave him permission to use elements of Oasis songs on the track title. Nor should we forget that he kept his foot firmly in the pop world, thanks to his time as a judge on The X Factor.

Only one way to find out, right? Let’s go …

*

“Kill My Mind”

Yes, there is definitely an indie vibe in this song – is it going to set the tone for the whole album? Heck, there’s even an inflection from Liam Gallagher to Louis’ voice here, while a hard-hit guitar explodes into an upbeat indiepop rock choir. It’s a love song, although not necessarily obvious, with phrases like “You kill my mind and resuscitate my body / And I don’t know what I would do without you now”. We’re just going to say it: if someone told us it was an album track from one of Oasis’ last two efforts, we’d probably believe it.

“Don’t let your heart break”

It was released as a single last year, so fans will be familiar with his message “ keep going through the pain. ” Another number based on the guitar, the rhythm is taken a little for this tenderly sung song with a singing and suddenly refrain on the loss of someone, or perhaps the breakdown of a relationship. To our ears, it sounds a bit like the 1D song ‘Steal My Girl’ – just us?

“2 of us”

Call us pedantic, but if there’s one thing that makes us mental, it’s the phrase “It’s been a minute”. It’s an American way of saying “it’s been a while” or “it’s been ages” – so why is Louis Bloody Tomlinson using it in the first line of this song? He is from Doncaster, FFS. Rant over is another sad ballad with a beat about her late mom.

Look, you can’t criticize the sincerity of this song; his words would bring a tear to a glass eye (“This morning I woke up still dreaming / With memories that cross my head / You will never know how much I miss you / The day they took you, i ‘wish it was me Instead.’ Musically, the chorus becomes a bit clunky and generic and there are even the mandatory violins added to add emotional weight. It might have had an impact more important as a stripped number, that’s all we say.

‘We created it’

During a strummed acoustic guitar intro, Louis adopts this nasal swagger again – until the sound of the pop drums comes in and betrays his boyband roots. It’s a perfectly listenable midtempo pop song, but a little forgettable, all things considered.

‘Too young’

Louis has looked back a lot recently. We know this because he says it in this song – sort of apologizing to an ex-girlfriend he hurt because they were “too young”. A guitar song just strummed with a toe beat, it has a sweet and simple little melody which, luckily, is not ruined by brilliant pop production. Will he set the world on fire? No, it was done before and best done by many other artists – but it is certainly one of the best songs to date.

‘Walls’

“Nothing wakes you up like waking up alone”. Pretty deep opening line, man. It is the melody which borrows from Oasis; considering that the chorus is a dead ring for ‘Acquiesce’, this is not surprising. There are also audible elements of “Stop crying your heart.” It’s certainly a decent pop song – but are 1D fans still in the “ lighters aloft ” phase? Probably not. And is it good enough to win older independent fans like Harry Styles did? Probably not. That could be the problem with where Louis is right now – he’s on the fence, musically.

Habit ‘

Another laid back indiepop song you can imagine a band like Athlete or Embrace (ask your parents, kids) going out in the late 1990s / early 2000s. It’s perfectly fine. We personally have a weakness for this kind of cheesy indie song (especially those with crushing drums and sweeping strings), but will his fan base accept this style change?

‘Always you’

Wait a minute, we take it back – maybe it hasn’t completely finished with pop yet. That said, there is really no distinctive quality to this tune. We think it could concern his girlfriend Eleanor Calder, from whom he separated in 2015 and found in 2017 (“should never have let you go”). He sings about his lifestyle in a jet and how he never felt at home without it – and there is also a reference to how “I know you hate smoking without me”. You mean Louis cigarettes, yeah?

‘Without fear’

With an austere pop ballad intro, it’s not clear who this song is for – but it’s certainly one of the most dramatic songs on the album, with lyrics like “ Tell me the truth tell me do you still remember feeling strong enough to be wrong in front of all these people? The indie thread continues throughout this song. Do you know what that reminds us of, actually? It sounds like Louis ‘version of Robbie Williams’ “No Regrets”.

“Perfect now”

Louis returns to a strongly pinched acoustic guitar for this sweet little song, where he encourages the object of his affection to “ Keep your head high, do not look away ” because the soft violins improve the mood. “I guess some queens don’t need a crown, and I know why / Even when your tears flow, you are still somehow perfect now.” It’s all very Ed Sheeran, if you’re into that sort of thing.

‘Defenseless’

“I wish I didn’t need you so much / I hate to say it, but I want it.” Oh great, another love song. Don’t get me wrong: it’s adorable that the guy is in love, but it gives a subject that gets a little dull when it is repeated endlessly. “I am not asking too much, I just want to be loved by you”, he sings, around a big pop chorus which crashes (but forgettable). It’s great. The biggest problem with this album is that there are beautiful ideas and beautiful melodies here and there, but again, it’s not very memorable.

‘Only the brave’

A final independent dice roll, then. The last piece of the album sees Tomlinson return to his love of everything that is Oasis and again, it could pass for an Oasis side (late!) If you stuffed cotton in your ears (okay, that written by Liam, then.) The filter on his voice and the roughly strummed guitar gives it a little character.

*

Verdict: Louis Tomlinson has always been one of the most interesting characters in 1D; even when the boyband was at the height of their powers, it seemed a bit of a mismatch for a pop group and seemed to exceed their teenybopper vibe long before they decided to pause.

His first solo album embraces his love of independent music but does not go far enough. There are really tender moments that undoubtedly show his flair for lyric writing, but there is no musical risk – and no surprises.

If he’s making another album, it might be time to try writing with musicians who can bring something new to the table. For now, it’s good – but we will not come back to it as we did with the last album of his former teammate Harry Styles.

