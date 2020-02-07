advertisement

Whether you’re a casual fan or devoted to them since ’39 / Smooth ‘of the 1990s, Green Day is without a doubt one of the biggest rock bands on the planet.

Over the past 30 years, the production of Billie Joe Armstrong and his band mates has ranged from sublime to ridiculous, while albums like “ Dookie ” have helped shape a genre and “ American Idiot ” was a political concept album without merit

When was their last awesome album, however? Like, really, seriously, really great? Was it “American Idiot”? Their recent tour (the trilogy of “Uno”, “Dos” and “Tre” and “Revolution Radio” of 2016) was disappointing to say the least.

Maybe that’s why they decided to make things happen for their 13th studio album. ‘Father of All …’ (full title: ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’) may seem on paper to be a combative political statement (you can guess who they could be talking about) – but Armstrong denied that it was saying “Trump is giving me diarrhea, you know?” I don’t want to write a song about it! “

advertisement

Musically, he described it as a mixture of “soul, motown, glam and anemic maniac”. Green Day is soulful and Motown? Now we have to hear …

It is also their shortest album ever made, with only 26 minutes.

So let’s start …

Father of all …

A frantic drum roll, a tattered guitar riff and go. It was the first single released in September. Even after months of listening, to be completely honest, it sounds completely different from Green Day – largely thanks to the fuzzy filter on Armstrong’s voice and falsetto, which we haven’t heard much in the past. With claps of hands and a rhythm shaking the hip, it’s more like something from the garage-rock revival of the early 2000s. If you had told us it was a song from The Von Bondies or a band like that, we would believe you.

Fire ready to aim

Staying with the garage rock vibe, this is another piece of mid-tempo swing and swagger with Armstrong vocal growl, once again, missing. With lyrics to “retribution” and accusations of “you are a liar”, this is a fun but forgettable song of less than 2 minutes. So far, it’s certainly not the Green Day album we’ve been waiting for.

Oh yes

This song immediately recalls two (brilliant) songs, in terms of tone, rhythm and style: “Highly Evolved” by The Vines and “Steady as She Goes” by The Raconteurs. An awkward beating and a sparkling refrain on the outward signs of fame and the controversial reference to “ bulletproof backpacks ” (who said it was not a political album?) That leads to a unique moment “ Oh yeah ”. It’s probably the best of the three songs we’ve heard so far.

Meet me on the roof

On the right, we made a jump into poppy territory with this one. No more hand claps (hand claps are so far off the graph on this album) in a chanting song that takes in the disco ‘rock’ n ‘roll of the 60s and the kind of punky power-pop peddled by Fall Out Boy. For Green Day, it’s a strange combination.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18EmOXEsmlw (/ integrated)

I was a teenager teenager

Mike Dirnt’s bass-disturbing line opens this number, which quickly explodes into a song that is instantly more recognizable as a “traditional,” shall we say, Green Day tune. A strident and anthemic choir with beefy riffs and lyrics like “ I was a teenager, full of piss and vinegar ” and “ my life is a mess and school is just for suckers ”. Yes, we know that the three members of the group are now 47 years old. It’s a great song, but will it be considered one of their best performances of all time? Nope. In fact, so far, we have heard nothing exceptional.

Stab you in the heart

Is it just us? No, surely not. It’s not just us who hear the classic rock’n’roll “Hippy Hippy Shake”. We don’t want to be chased by Green Day, that’s all we will say.

Sugar youth

Another piece of lively and bristling punk-pop of less than 2 minutes which passes at a dizzying speed. It’s energetic, it’s zippy, but is it memorable? No.

Junkies on a high note

The pace is slower still for this lazy rock melody with a filthy riff and an Armstrong sled: “ Drink it, lower it, suck it while we watch the world burn ”. Joyful stuff. While this is one of the most consistent songs here, this album hasn’t really had any magic so far. Is it because the songs are usually short or sound a little bit together? Either way, it’s a bit drab.

Take the money and explore

We’re back to the fuzzy garage-rock with thorny guitar riffs and that filtered voice again. Armstrong does everything he can to offend with phrases like “Take a walk, suck my dick,” but all of that is a bit identical and uninteresting.

Graffitia

Curiously, there is a bit of blue collar rock rock in this song; when the ball-to-the-wall guitars are a bit far back, the melody is much more groovy – but it still retains that anthemic feeling, arms in the air.

*

Verdict: For one, you can’t blame Green Day for trying something different, but there is also something to say to stick with what you are good at. Who is this album really for? This will leave most fans scratching their heads. There’s even an (unfounded) rumor going around the tours that – given its short duration and seemingly blasé attitude towards songcraft – this album is simply to fulfill their contractual obligations with Reprise Records, and that another album by Green Day (alone, or another) will be released later this year. Is it true? Who knows. In any case, we can say that it is an album that we will probably never listen to again.

.

advertisement