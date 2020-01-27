advertisement

9-1-1: Lone Star episode 4 will arrive at Fox on February 3rd, and we already feel that this episode will be interesting for anyone who has spent time in Texas. After all, a tornado will be the focus of the story!

Of course, in real life, you can only hope to avoid a tornado, and we can only hope that most of you didn’t have a serious incident out there. A big one comes through the lens of this show. Since it is a dramatic television series, almost everything is amplified. It has to be to make a big impact. This will result in all firefighters and paramedics trying to save people in need.

CarterMatt has the full 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 4 with some more news when it comes to what’s ahead:

advertisement

A massive tornado sweeps through Austin as Owen, Michelle and their teams perform in the all-new “Act of God” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on Monday, February 3 (8: 00-9: 01 PM ET / PT) on FOX. (NLS-103) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Would it be nice if Fox gave us some details about what’s coming up? Absolutely, but there is also an insight that you don’t really need. The original version of 9-1-1 was successful due to some of its individual events. You’ve gotten to know the characters and looked after them, but some of the major catastrophe events have caused the most stir. It is clearly something that the authors want to imitate here, but it remains to be seen whether they will ultimately be successful overall. We still need to keep checking the ratings to see if the show itself can stay successful – after all, after Episode 1, there was a big drop in its special time window.

Similar news – Learn more about 9-1-1: Lone Star

What do you want to see most when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 4?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! In the meantime, remember to stay the moment you want to see more news on the show. (Photo: Fuchs.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

advertisement