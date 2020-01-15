advertisement

A mother has taken painful shots of her two-year-old daughter, who suddenly goes limp and temporarily “dies” in her arms – because her heart stops beating when she is too upset or scared.

In the terrifying video, angry toddler Bethany Davis stands with her mother Natalie Davis, 31, when she suddenly stops breathing.

The mother of five is then allowed to cradle her little girl’s limp body when Bethany’s heart stops for a moment.

Natalie gently places her daughter on the floor and after a few seconds Bethany starts to come and cry while her mother calms her down.

You can watch the heartbreaking video here:

Even the slightest amount of fear or pain can cause miscommunication between Bethany’s otherwise healthy heart and brain, causing her to pass out and her heart to stop.

In longer attacks, Natalie and her husband Paul Davis, 33, watched in horror as their little girl turned blue and her “stiff” body cramped.

The parents described the terror of hearing their children call for them because Bethany is dead when the boy has an episode in front of their frightened and confused siblings.

Now full-time mother Natalie and father Paul are heartbroken that their toddler will be robbed of their childhood as they can panic whenever they want to run around or play to trigger an episode.

Natalie from Mesa, Arizona said:

It’s the scariest thing. My child is lifeless in my arms and I cannot help her.

When the episodes started, I panicked and balled out my eyes. I’ve always thought of myself as a calm person, but I would be the crazy person calling 911 and they would have to ask me to calm me down because they couldn’t understand me.

Before an episode, Bethany gets that panicked expression and just stops breathing. Her whole body becomes stiff and she turns blue and sometimes she starts to jerk off.

There were times when I and Paul weren’t in the room and our other children came out and shouted, “Bethany is dead, she is dead” because she has an episode and she doesn’t understand. It’s so scary.

Bethany has four siblings: Triston (13), sisters Lily (10) and Jude (three) and little brother Elijah (seven months).

The toddler was always perfectly healthy and happy until her first attack in May last year after bumping her head while playing with Jew.

After Natalie rushed over to her crying boy to see Bethany stop breathing and collapse, she desperately called for an ambulance.

But when the ambulance arrived just three minutes later, Bethany was back to normal and tests showed her vital signs were good.

After a trip to the emergency room, the doctors put the episode on hold and asked Natalie and Paul not to worry because Bethany would likely “grow out of it”.

When the incident happened again a few months later, Bethany was referred to a neurologist who had no complaints about the little girl’s brain.

But Natalie was convinced that something more was going on and insisted that Bethany be referred to a cardiologist.

Further testing revealed an error in Bethany’s heart-brain communication when she felt the least amount of fear or pain.

Bethany was diagnosed with fainting in November, known as vasovagal syncope, which leads to fainting in case of fear or injury, and a sinus break that suddenly stops her heart.

She had to undergo surgery on January 3 to put a loop recorder implant in her breast to get 24-hour medical information about Bethany’s heart rate.

If Bethany’s heart stops for a long time, a pacemaker may have to be attached, but mother and father are determined to exhaust all other options before such a “life-changing” operation.

The second time it happened, she came up to me angrily and hugged me. It collapsed and turned blue.

When the hospital and neurologist told us they were breathless spells and they were going to grow out of them, I felt like a crazy person because I knew something else was wrong. It was as if we were told that there was nothing they could do and Bethany would just continue these episodes.

When we received the referral to the cardiologist, it was a huge relief because he didn’t think it was breathtaking and he took it seriously but didn’t think it was anything too serious.

Then he called us to let us know that Bethany’s heart had stopped for 4.8 seconds in one episode and 2.7 seconds while she was sleeping, and I was startled. Such a small number of seconds usually doesn’t seem like anything, but when your baby’s heart stops, it’s a big deal.

Even small shocks like her mother’s screaming triggered Bethany’s episodes, and the doctors recorded that the heart of the dead stopped once for 2.7 seconds while she fell asleep in bed.

Because toddlers are particularly prone to bumps and scratches, Natalie and Paul are in constant danger – without knowing when their little girl’s heart will stop next time.

To improve her daughter’s health, Natalie and Paul want Bethany to get a medical dog that warns her of an attack and keeps the dead calm during and after the aftermath.

While a friendly breeder has offered to donate a Golden Retriever puppy, Natalie and Paul cannot cover the $ 7,000 (£ 5,389) needed to train specialist dogs and have set up a donation page.

The mother says that any help in training the puppy would change life not only for Bethany, but for the whole family.

Click here to donate to Bethany’s GoFundMe page.

