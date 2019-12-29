advertisement

With another Christmas behind us and a new year ahead, thoughts often turn to the future.

Most resolutions never see the end of February, but if I have a hope for the new year it is a return to civilization – both in politics and in everyday life.

This is not a new call, and most leaders echoed the thought in their year-end addresses. Prime Minister Trudeau called on Canadians to take better care of each other; Queen Elizabeth reflected on a “bump” last year; Governor General Judy Payette called on Canadians to “stand up against hate and violence and work together hand in hand for the common good.”

Noble feelings, all. But too often they get lost in the grave of the acrimonious debate.

We see it at council meetings, in the legislature, and especially online.

The discussion has been replaced by diatribe. The argument has shifted to softer name calls that had to be left on the playground a long time ago.

This does not mean we have to agree on every point. Debate is the essence of our democracy. We have even institutionalized it with official opposition parties whose task is to question and criticize government policies and priorities.

Nor does it mean we cannot have strong opinions. Not only is it our right to question the opinions held by others, it is our responsibility to oppose them if they violate the rights of others.

We have some real challenges in British Columbia this year that require our attention. Yes, our economy is strong, but our forest sector is at risk, threatening those communities that rely on it. The possibility of housing in our urban centers remains a critical concern. And the health and well-being of our most affected – including an increasing number of the elderly – needs long-term answers.

Designing these solutions will take teamwork and consensus. However, in recent years we have seen an erosion of this middle ground. Polarization is embedded. Ineffectiveness is a force, releasing a weakness and doubting a virtue.

We see it more vaguely online, where personal insults and name calling have become the norm, and even physical threats have prompted police action.

But we’re also seeing it in our public meetings. A recent Surrey council meeting could hardly be held up as a model of democratic decoration. Not only were councilors shouted by an angry and vocal public, the mayor was accused of stirring up debate by slamming his controversial budget.

Former Surrey Mayor Dianne Watts called the show, “shameful.”

READ MORE: Surrey budget passes as loud crowd fills city hall

But worse, it’s not productive. This kind of disruption undermines confidence in the process, making us skeptical of the results.

We have complicated problems in this province that cannot be solved by screaming insults across the line.

It will take reasoned and fact-based debates – but it will be exercised with respect and appreciation for other points of view.

The new year is a great time to take advantage of where we have been and where we want to go. Of course, let’s lose a few pounds, eat more vegetables and exercise more often.

But let’s also do a better job of working with each other.

Greg Knill is a columnist and former editor of Black Press. E-mail at greg.knill@blackpress.ca.

