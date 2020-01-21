advertisement

The 2018 Grammy nominations were a triumph for diversity, with far more hip-hop and R&B nominations in the top categories than ever.

In a way, it should come as no surprise that an organization dedicated to supporting and honoring music recognizes the current rise of hip-hop as the dominant form of pop music. But it’s a delicious shock, because since they started in the 1950s, the Grammys haven’t been inclusive.

For example, no hip-hop song has ever won the album of the year or the song of the year. You could argue that they are short-sighted in terms of rock music, Latin music, jazz, and other genres, and that there is an inevitable conservatism that results from a large number of voters considering such a huge musical landscape.

But the decades-long value of snubs and oversights isn’t pretty. Scroll through TheWrap’s timeline:

1959

At the first Grammys, a white group, the Champs, won the category “Best Rhythm & Blues Performance” with “Tequila”. Ella Fitzgerald was the only African American nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year categories by Domenico Modugno with “Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)” (recording and song) and Henry Mancinis “The Music From Peter Gunn” (album).

1968

At the 10th Grammy Show, one of the three best awards was won by black actors: The Fifth Dimension, which was named “Record of the Year” by the white songwriter Jimmy Webb for “Up, Up and Away”.

1976

After 18 years, Natalie Cole is the first black performer to receive the Best New Artist award.

1981

It’s the year of Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls”, Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall”, Prince’s “Dirty Mind”, Smokey Robinson’s “Crusin” and the debuts of Sugarhill Gang and Kurtis Blow. But the album of the year, the song of the year, the record of the year, and the Best New Artist Awards all go to a cowardly white man named Christopher Cross.

1986

Prince is nominated for the second and last time for the album of the year for “Sign o ‘the Times”. This album, “Purple Rain” and “1999”, will eventually be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, but it will never win the award

1988

“It takes a million nations to hold us back” by Public Enemy, the top-ranked hip-hop album on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 best albums of all time, has not been nominated for a Grammy. However, the prices for the album of the year and the song of the year go to a black artist: Bobby McFerrin for “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”.

1989

DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince (also known as Will Smith) win the very first rap grammy for “Parents Just Don’t Understand”. The award was not given during the televised portion of the ceremony, and Smith protested boycotted the show in protest. (But DJ Jazzy Jeff showed up to take the Grammy.)

1991

More than a decade after rap music revolutionized pop music, MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” was nominated for the first hip hop song for a record of the year. It loses “Another Day in Paradise” against Phil Collins.

2006

Kayne West’s “Late Registration” beats Eminem’s “Encore” in the “Best Rap Album” category. This is still the only one of the seven years that a white artist was nominated in the category that the white artist did not win.

2008

Jazz keyboardist Herbie Hancock is the youngest black artist to win the album of the year. He does this for an album by Joni Mitchell Songs.

2010

Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” beats Beyonce’s “I Am … Sasha Fierce” for the album of the year. This comes four months after defeating Beyonce at the MTV Video Music Awards, where her acceptance speech is interrupted by Kanye West’s infamous “imma let you finish” moment.

2014

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis win the best rap album award over Drake, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, the sixth time in the 19-year history of the award that a white artist won it. Macklemore also beats Lamar for the best new artist and sends Lamar an apologetic text.

2015

This time it’s Beck’s turn to beat Beyonce in the “Album of the Year” category, with his “Morning Phase” achieving a surprising victory over their self-titled album.

2016

Grammy voters’ love for Taylor Swift is again embarrassing, as their album “1989” beats Kendrick Lamar’s landmark “To Pimp a Butterfly”. Her limp beast Ed Sheeran Kendrick beats in the “Song of the Year” category.

2017

And finally Adele wins the album of the year for “25” and immediately uses her speech to say what everyone thought: that Beyonce deserved it for “lemonade”, which she described as “so monumental, so well thought out and” soul-bearing , “

2018

Jay-Z was the most nominated artist at eight, but never won a single Grammy. On his joint album with Beyonce, “Everything Is Love”, the song “APESH-T” contained the text: “Tell the Grammys f — that zero for eight s —“. And while Kendrick Lamar won the hip hop awards for “DAMN”. he lost record and album of the year to Bruno Mars.

2019

According to producer Ken Ehrlich, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Childish Gambino declined all invitation to perform. And then Kendrick Lamar’s “Black Panther” soundtrack, which was lost in the “Album of the Year” category for “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves (one of the two non-hip-hop albums among the eight nominees).

