advertisement

While many of us like the idea of ​​living in a property that has been handed down through generations, an old house is likely to have problems – and will likely need a thorough renovation to make it relevant to the next generation.

Paul Franey from Rathfarnham had great ideas when he bought his grandfather’s house in 2005 and, after years of thinking about his renovation plans, finally decided to renovate it. Now he and his partner Craig Dwyer finally have the house of their dreams.

advertisement

“The house was in good condition when I bought it from my father, but it was very dark,” says Franey. “From the start, my mother urged me to remove the wall between the living room and the kitchen to open it – and while I have been doing this for a long time, I needed Craig to get the designer to finish and builders in.”

“We wanted the house to be a little different from the others on the street, hence the big yellow door.” Photo: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The living room. Photo: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The yellow brick terraced house with two bedrooms in Stoneybatter has a small outdoor area as well as a bathroom, living room and kitchen on the ground floor. And even though the property was rather small and influenced by TV designers, the couple knew that they could make something special out of it. They went to work, knocked in walls and let light into the old building.

“The way the house was configured meant that natural light came into the kitchen, but a partition (between the kitchen and living room) meant that the room in which we spend most of our time had very little light broadcast, “says Franey. “Preventing this was the top priority to make the ground floor more open and let in more light. You can tell we saw too much Dermot Bannon on TV.”

“We wanted to have a skylight in the kitchen, the largest we could get, but it was actually the engineer who suggested installing a new pitched roof over the area to let in more natural light.”

The look they wanted was modern, contemporary, yet cozy, which felt like a bright, airy space and invited visitors.

“We enjoy having friends over for dinner and we really wanted a room to talk to,” he says. “The dining table is now where the living room meets the kitchen. On one side there is a custom bench (which serves as additional storage space), on which four additional guests can be seated.

“Since we both go to work by bike, our bikes were a very practical consideration. We kept it in the living room – for reasons of space – and decided to install a small partition to create an enclave where we can keep it inside but out of sight. “

The layout of the kitchen remained the same, but with a clever design they made better use of the space. Photo: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The kitchen. Photo: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The layout of the kitchen remained the same, but with a clever design they made better use of the space. By creating more storage space in the bathroom, they were able to move the washing machine in there and only have the dishwasher in the kitchen, which freed up more space. These small changes contributed to a new layout and an interior and exterior design that made the house unique.

“We are planning a big family reunion for the aunts, uncles and 40 cousins ​​who would have remembered the old family home. Photo: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

“Friends commented on how much bigger it is – although we didn’t add any additional floor space.” Photo: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

“We wanted the house to be a little different from the others on the street, hence the big yellow door and the black aluminum windows with a single pane that attracted a lot of attention in the neighborhood,” says Paul. “This theme runs through the whole house, with bright colors and idiosyncratic elements such as the black steel frame and the tile border that separates the two rooms (on the ground floor). And in the bathroom we became even more fun with colorful and geometric pattern wallpaper, a yellow sink and yellow grout in the tiles.

“Apart from a bit of painting, we didn’t do any of this ourselves. Instead, we worked with Emily from InSpace Design, who was an integral part of the project. We have adopted our ideas and implemented them in the finished product. She also added extra flair and features that we would never have thought of – as well as support in project management and contacting contractors. We only made decisions about tiles, colors and fixtures – and paid the bills. “

While the planning of the renovation continued “as in years”, the project itself only lasted four months – although a few weeks after completion there was a hiccup when a leak in the kitchen had to replace the new fishbone floor.

In the bathroom we became even more fun with colorful and geometric pattern wallpaper, a yellow sink and yellow grout in the tiles. Photo: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The project cost around 60,000 euros, but Franey and Dwyer said it was worth every penny.

“To be honest, it goes beyond what we could have ever imagined – the house is totally transformed,” says Dwyer. “Friends commented on how much bigger it is – although we didn’t add any additional floor space. And because we started this project together and (almost) agreed on everything, it feels like our home – where it used to be felt like I was living in Paul’s house.

“Well, on these cold winter evenings, there is nothing better than relaxing on the couch in front of the gas stove and keeping the golden pendants low over the fire – it is luxuriously cozy and it is these little details that make our home so special And we are very grateful to Emily for helping us with this. “

“My family also loves the new house – Mom in particular is happy that the wall has finally fallen,” says Franey. “And we are planning a big family reunion for the aunts, uncles and 40 cousins ​​who would have remembered the old family home.”

The look they wanted was modern, contemporary, yet cozy, which felt like a bright, airy space and invited visitors. Photo: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Have you recently renovated or rebuilt your house? If so, we would like to hear what happened to you. Please send an email to homeanddesign@irishtimes.com

advertisement