advertisement

(CNN) – A teenager in New York doesn’t think having a Super Bowl on Sunday is practical, so he’s trying to change it. Football fans have to stay up late Sunday to watch the game and it makes it hard to get up for school and work the next day, says 16-year-old Frankie Ruggeri.

“Why not let a child say,” What about the Super Bowl on a Saturday? “The high school junior told CNN on Tuesday.

The idea came up a week ago when the upstate family from New York spoke about the playoffs at dinner. Frankie said it should be on a Saturday and he followed a petition on Change.org.

advertisement

He asks people to find out to turn next year’s Super Bowl into a Saturday and people seem to feel like it. More than 10,000 people have signed the petition from Wednesday evening.

Frankie states that more people will watch, the NFL get more money and more people would travel to the competition if it was on a Saturday.

Historically, professional football matches have always been on Sundays. You can thank Congress for that.

In 1961, Congress approved the Sports Broadcasting Act. The law helped prepare the NFL broadcast schedule for Sundays to protect college and high school football fans.

The law prohibited the broadcasting of professional games that were played on Friday and Saturday during the school seasons. However, the Super Bowl is well after the school football season.

Frankie hopes that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will change his mind.

CNN extended his hand to the NFL for comment. In the past, the NFL said that the number of viewers on Sunday evening is stronger.

When Frankie gets an idea in his head, his father said, he follows on.

“He has a lot of passion in his heart,” said his father, Frank Ruggeri. “If he steps on one thing, he will stick to it.”

Frankie began researching statistics to make his Super Bowl Saturday case stronger. He learned some fascinating things.

In 2019, a study found that, according to The Workforce Institute, more than 17 million American employees miss work the day after the Super Bowl LII.

There is a 41% increase in car accidents in the aftermath of the Super Bowl, according to a 2003 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study looked at Super Bowls from 1975 to 2001.

The Ruggeris will watch the big game on February 2 – a Sunday – at home and Frankie insists that he continue to follow the action. He thinks the San Francisco 49ers are going to win, but his father hopes it will be the Kansas City Chiefs.

None of his teams play, but Frankie likes to watch football. He is a big fan of Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

When asked what his reaction had been to all the people who signed his petition, Frankie responded unaffordably.

“Oh my god,” said Frankie. “It’s like the Rams have almost won the Super Bowl.”

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement