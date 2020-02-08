advertisement

A teenager was taken to hospital after part of the ceiling fell to his college toilet.

Tarik El Mousfir said he passed out “for about eight minutes” shortly after being hit in the head by falling debris while using the facilities at Leicester College’s Freemen’s Park campus, around 10 hours Thursday January 30.

The 17-year-old, who is recovering at his home in Rowlatts Hill, Leicester, said he was in the toilet when his headphones went out.

“I bent over to pick them up when the ceiling collapsed and things landed on my head,” he said.

“I think there must have been a leak or something like water gushing out, as well as the debris that hit me.

“It hurt a lot, but I got up and went to report it to a teacher and I was told to go to the reception.

“When I got there, they gave me ice to put on my head and neck.”

Tarik El Mousfir after passing out on the floor of his class

Tarik said that after a few minutes he was advised to go to his next lesson.

“I went there, and then I collapsed,” he said.

“I think I was unconscious for about eight minutes. After going around, I was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. “

Tarik has not been to university since the incident and said he is still suffering from the aftermath of the accident.

“I have a lot of headaches and my neck is very painful,” he said. “I also have sleep problems and I can’t concentrate.”

Leicester College Freemen’s Park Campus

A spokeswoman for Leicester College said the college was investigating the circumstances of the incident.

“We are aware of an incident involving a student on our Freemen’s Park campus on January 30,” she said.

“We are in contact with the student and his family to verify how he is doing and wish him a speedy recovery.

“The college takes the safety of our students very seriously, has secured the area in question and is studying all of the circumstances.”

