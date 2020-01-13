advertisement

According to a court, a taxi driver cheated 270 times passengers over a period of six months by secretly adding 9 euros to the fare using a remote control.

It was the second case pending before the Dublin District Court since the National Transport Authority (NTA) opened an investigation into the widespread use of a remote device to rip off unsuspecting taxi passengers.

advertisement

Raymond Pidgeon (63) from Kilakee Close, Greenpark, Walkinstown, Dublin 12, pleaded guilty on Monday to overwhelming customers 270 times against the Taxi Regulation Act.

He was accused of using a hidden remote control to increase his meter’s tariffs, which he did 15 times a week from February 1 to June 12 last year.

He was given a fine of 200 euros for mitigating circumstances and was ordered to pay 400 euros for law enforcement costs. “This penalty does not reflect the seriousness of the crime,” Judge Anthony Halpin told the driver.

NTA inspector Liam Kavanagh told the court he was investigating allegations that some taxis were systematically overloading passengers by using a remote device with certain counters undercover.

After a customer complaint, Pidgeon was interviewed by the NTA in mid-June for a surcharge of 20 euros. The inspector became suspicious of Pidgeon’s statement and the court heard that € 9 could not be taken into account.

He learned that the taxi driver was using an Aguila meter like the one used on the remote control.

He warned Pidgeon again and told him that he was also investigating the use of remote equipment to overload taxi passengers.

“At that point, he collapsed and admitted to being one of the drivers,” said the NTA inspector. He had done it for eight months, but could only be charged for the crimes committed in the past six months.

As a result of the NTA investigation, 206 taximeters were recalled and had to be recalibrated.

Mr. Pidgeon, who had no previous beliefs, was cooperative. He represented himself at the hearing and apologized to the court.

Prosecutor Jason Teahan said the NTA was known to have a seriously ill woman.

Judge Halpin asked the defendant what motivated him. Pidgeon replied that he had money worries and that his wife had been in the hospital.

When asked how he got the removed device, he said, “I bought it from someone.”

The NTA inspector said many of the 206 taximeters involved were based at Dublin Airport. “Taxi drivers tend to talk and unfortunately Mr. Pidgeon has been listening,” he added.

The offense can result in a fine of up to € 4,000.

Judge Halpin noted his culpable confession and cooperation with the NTA.

He praised the NTA inspector and noted the problems that had affected Pidgeon.

He had to be convicted of the seriousness of the offense, he said.

The first prosecution resulting from the same investigation came before the court in November and resulted in a fine of 750 euros for another driver who used the device to overload the passengers 280 times by 9 euros.

advertisement