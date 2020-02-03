advertisement

A gifted young cyclist who died in a collision with a truck in Derby spoke of her hopes for the future just a week before her death.

The investigation into the death of Joséphine Gilbert, of Wirksworth, opened today.

Head injuries have been cited as a temporary cause of death. A Derbyshire police investigation into the fatal accident is underway.

At the time of Miss Gilbert’s death, her ambition was to return to her best level of competition in 2020, after a period of injury.

In the weeks before the accident, she shared her hopes on social networks.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old was killed in a collision with a truck on January 21.

The accident occurred on A52 Ashbourne Road, near Markeaton Island, and the young woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miss Gilbert has been described as a “passionate cyclist” and “very close to her family”.

Deputy Coroner Tanyka Rawden has confirmed Miss Gilbert’s date of birth and the location of her death.

She gave the provisional cause of death as a head injury.

Ms. Rawden adjourned the investigation for the conclusion of new police investigations.

She said, “I would like to take this opportunity to offer my condolences to the family.”

