Six tacos come in. A taco wins.

Tacos are pretty awesome. Hard shell. Soft shell. Filled with whatever your preference might be. There are so many options, so many alternative options to make the taco feel like YOUR taco.

We have to stop here because we start drooling on the keyboard.

However, if you love tacos, you will be very happy to hear that the first taco battle is coming to Dublin in February.

Eatyard is hosting the Taco Cook-off at Jam Park in Swords on Saturday February 22nd and has invited six of Ireland’s best taco makers to participate.

La Cocina Cuevas, the Taco Truck, Fuppin Delish, Órale, Eatery Park and Tacos Don Ron will be present to deliver the best tacos they can put together, and everyone present can vote for their favorite.

Tickets cost € 40 per person. You get six tacos, a beverage marker and a vote for your favorite taco outlet.

The day will also include many spicy taco competitions, sombrero throwing, piñata competitions, limbo and a Mexican bean race, as well as the bodytonic DJs who bring the tunes.

The event takes place daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and tickets can be bought directly here.

