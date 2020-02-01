advertisement

I have a peasant friend that I put out of the way so as not to disappoint. It’s just not worth the blame. His whole body curls with a feeling of betrayal. His tone and expression suck on your soul. It might be so easy not to meet him for a beer when you said you could, although those who know me know that this doesn’t happen very often.

A few weeks ago I wrote about a cauliflower. I felt like I wanted to give a Christmas alternative. He sent me a text to say that he was disappointed.

advertisement

We met for a beer and discussed cauliflowergate. He thinks I’m using too much vegetables. He got excited. The hands began to flutter, his expression tightened. Although he is a metrosexual, disco dancing farmer, he has been working with the land and animals since he was 14.

He fears that food is getting cheaper, that the farming community is undervalued, that food is of little value these days and that the people who produce it are given even less value. Dungarvan is an agricultural city, we are surrounded by people who produce our food and we have to support them.

This week, my column is all about beef. It pays homage to the way I cook our stunning Irish beef. For me, it’s never just about steak or roast. I love exploring different cuts and transforming them with simple techniques and sometimes unusual flavors.

I use beef shin here. It may be hard to come by, but if you ask your butcher in advance they will surely get it for you. Otherwise, use chunky parts of the chuck.

The currant heart note deepens the taste and goes well with the cabbage. To serve the beef, I cut the side dish of the wonderful Austrian boiled beef, where apple and hot horseradish are combined with the beef to create a wonderful effect.

I wanted to make derivatives of this beautiful dish just in case you have leftovers. One is a pappardelle dish made from the pan’s slippery scratches. the other a deeply tasty beef sandwich.

OSSO BUCO OF BEEF, RED CHARCOAL, APPLE SAUCE AND HORSERADISH CREAM

Serves four

Osso Buco with beef, red cabbage, apple sauce and horseradish. Photo: Harry Weir

ingredients

50 ml sunflower oil

2 tablespoons of flour

Salt and black pepper

4 x 3 cm pieces of beef shin (weight 1.5 kg) or 4 large pieces of feed (weight 1 kg)

2 red onions, peeled and halved

Half a piece of red cabbage, cut into eight pieces

4 cloves of garlic, cut in half

1 cinnamon stick

2 star anise

2 strips of orange peel

350 ml red wine

100ml currant heart

500 ml chicken broth (cubes are fine)

For the apple sauce:

2 cooking apples, peeled, seeded and diced

50 ml water

1 tbsp golden brown sugar

For the horseradish cream:

200ml cream

1 tbsp hot horseradish sauce

1 tbsp finely chopped chives

method

1 Preheat an oven to 150 degrees Celsius.

Irish Times

Food & drink club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes

Join now

2 Take a wide and deep pan and heat the oil until it smokes lightly. In the meantime, dust the pieces of beef with flour, season and shake off the excess.

3 Color the beef over a medium heat. When it’s brown on both sides, carefully throw away the excess oil and let the pan heat.

4 Put the beef in the pan and add the red cabbage.

5 Add all remaining ingredients, cover with a lid or foil and bring to a boil. Cook in the oven for two and a half hours until the meat is tender and tender.

6 Strain and halve the juice by boiling it in a saucepan on the stove and then pouring it over the beef again.

7 For the apple sauce: Put all the ingredients in a pan and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes until the apples become a deliciously chunky puree. Serve warm or at room temperature.

8th For the horseradish cream: Beat the cream until stiff and fold in the chives and the horseradish.

9 Serve the beef and cabbage with the apple sauce and horseradish cream.

PAPPARDELLE OF BEEF AND RED CHARCOAL

For three or four people (depending on your leftovers)

Pappardelle from beef and red cabbage. Photo: Harry Weir

ingredients

1 packet of Pappardelle pasta

Some juice, cabbage and beef from the previous dinner. Don’t worry, if there is very little meat, you will have the strong juices

50 g butter

Much grated parmesan

method

1 Cook the pasta according to the directions in the package, drain and add the remains of butter, cabbage, juice and beef.

Add 2 salt and a lot of black pepper.

3 Spread on four warm plates.

4 If you still have some horseradish cream left over, add a small piece of clack and parmesan whips.

BEEFY CHEESE MELTS

For two

Beefy cheese melt. Photo: Harry Weir

ingredients

60 g butter

1 onion, sliced

A pinch of sugar, salt and pepper

Sliced ​​ripe cheddar cheese

A little leftover beef

2 tsp Dijon mustard

4 slices of whole grain bread

method

1 Melt the butter in a saucepan and pour out a little to brush the outside of the bread.

2 Put the sliced ​​onions in the butter and cook them slowly over low heat with a lid for 15 minutes.

3 Remove the lid, turn the heat on, add a pinch of sugar and cook until golden. Add salt and pepper and keep.

4 Lift any remaining beef under the onions.

5 Spread two slices of bread with the Dijon mustard, spread the onion and beef mixture on top and add the cheese.

6 Sandwich with the other slices of bread. Brush the rest of the butter from the outside.

7 Place the sandwiches face down on a moderately heated pan. Then brush the top of the discs. Cook everything until golden brown, then flip it over and brown it and crunch the other side. Make sure that the filling is soft and sticky.

advertisement