According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Friday.

The tremor struck about 2 miles east-northeast of Doganyol, about 100 miles north of the Syrian border.

The USGS said the quake occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.9. The EMSC added that the quake was also felt in Iraq, Syria and Israel.

A strong M6.8 earthquake #deprem in # Eastern Turkey was also felt in #Israel #Iraq #Syria pic.twitter.com/JIPHhrdGKe

– EMSC (@LastQuake) January 24, 2020

People on social media exchanged videos in which they trembled on furniture and trembled in different cities in Turkey. A video showed an apparently destroyed building as people tried to climb into the rubble.

It was “felt in Diyarbakir, Adana, Urfa, Hatay and even Syria’s Idlib,” said one person on Twitter.

Anadolu news agency, supported by the Turkish state, released a video about the appearance of a building that was shaken by the quake.

A photo on the Anadolu website showed the locals standing in front of a building. The point of sale did not report whether there was any injury or damage.

Doganyol, a city of around 4,500 inhabitants, is located in the eastern Anatolian region, which has the lowest population density in Turkey.

Turkey is a seismically active area where the Arab, Eurasian and African tectonic plates meet and collide. Most of the country lies along the Anatolian plate.

Around 1,900 years ago, in 115 AD, around 200,000 people were killed in a severe earthquake in Antioch. About 400 years later, in 526 AD, 250,000 people were killed in Antiochia near today’s Turkish Antakya by another severe earthquake. Both quakes have seriously damaged the ancient city.

A 19.3 magnitude earthquake near Erzincan killed more than 32,000 people.

